ABERYSTWYTH produced a commanding performance from first ball to last on Saturday, dismissing Rachels Talybont seconds for 137 before chasing down the target with nine wickets and more than 30 overs to spare in the West Wales Cricket Conference sponsored by Fine & Country West Wales.
Having lost the toss and been invited to field, Aberystwyth’s bowlers were disciplined and varied throughout.
Emlyn Mainwaring was the standout with a superb spell of 8-2-19-2, his two wickets costing fewer than two and a half runs per over and keeping Talybont firmly under the cosh.
Nigel Salmon chipped in with 6.1-0-25-2 to apply further pressure through the middle overs, while Man of the Match Dylan Garner’s 5-0-16-2 was as economical as it was incisive.
George Robson gave excellent support with a tidy 7-0-23-1, and Graham Saunders led from the front with 7-0-29-1 with the ball, but his most memorable contribution came in the field — a lightning-quick run out of Jacob that had the whole team buzzing, the captain’s reflexes doing the rest.
Sam Horwill rounded off the bowling with a steady 3-0-22-0. For Talybont, Anish top-scored with a well-made 49 and Joseph Thomas showed resistance with 20, but the innings subsided to 137 all out.
The reply was never in doubt. Iwan Roberts was elegance personified at the top of the order, stroking a classy 45 before becoming the sole wicket to fall.
That brought Dylan Garner and Anthony Burrell together, and the pair made the game safe with a composed and unbroken partnership that carried Aberystwyth to 138-1 in just 18.1 overs.
Garner’s 42 not out capped a quite brilliant all-round day, while Burrell’s assured 30 not out underlined the depth of batting in this Aberystwyth side.
Dylan Garner was named Man of the Match, sponsored by Homely Baskets, for an outstanding contribution with both ball and bat.
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