ABERYSTWYTH lost 19 - 54 to Tondu RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match at Tondu on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
A battling Aberystwyth could not contain a confident Tondu side whose use of possession with well-drilled backline moves resulted in a convincing win. Tondu's forwards were strong in the scrums and breakdown denying Aber any quick, clean ball in open play.
On a cold wet day near Bridgend, Aber kicked off and were soon up to the host's 22 metres. An Aber lineout was mauled, but a loose pass in the back line was intercepted by Tondu's centre Sam Matthews who ran in a try from 80 metres, converted by Sam Tatchell.
Aber tried to gain a foothold deep in Tondu territory but the hosts defended well. A series of lineouts were won by Tondu whose backs broke from half way, and rucks close to Aber's line saw scrum half Gar Lindenburn score a converted try.
On the restart, Tondu won a lineout in midfield and slick, competent handling by their backs saw flanker Edwards score a converted try.
The home side now had significant spells of possession from scrums and lineouts but Aber defended well. A break by Aber's fly half Steffan Jac Jones from rucks on half way released winger Ben Jones who scored a try from 30 metres out converted by Dylan Benjamin. Just before half time, Tondu returned an Aber clearing kick with flanker Edwards scoring.
Half time score: Tondu 28 Aberystwyth 7
The second half continued in a similar vein with Tondu passing quick possession along the backs, centre Joe Gatt scoring an unconverted try. Aber responded pushing play deep into Tondu's half with an excellent rolling maul, but lost possession close to the home side's line. Tondu pushed play up the pitch with penalty kicks, and a tapped penalty close to Aber's try line allowed flanker Edwards to score.
Aber were soon back close to Tondu's try line with good work in the loose. Aber lineout ball was well won and lock Llywelyn Evans crossed for a try converted by Benjamin. Aber conceded more penalties and territory, and a quickly tapped Tondu penalty 30 metres out allowed centre Gatts to score.
A Tondu penalty was kicked to the corner and from the resulting maul Lewis Carson crossed the line. The final play of the game saw Aber, deep in their own half, chipping a kick over Tondu's defence, which was well fielded by Aber centre Tommy Sandford who ran in from 60 metres for an unconverted try.
Final score: Tondu 54 Aberystwyth 19
Tondu dominated possession with a solid scrum and clean lineout ball, releasing a confident, well-drilled back line. Aber kept battling but gave the home side too much time on the ball and, due to pressure, kicked possession away.
Aber's first year in the Championship started off confidently and showed that the team could hold their own at this level. Despite tailing off in the last few games, a good start to their future Championship campaign with a young squad.
Everyone at the club would like to thank Head Coach Iestyn Thomas for everything that he has done for the team and club in the last seven years. He was instrumental in helping the club gain promotion, and now maintaining Championship rugby at Aberystwyth next season.
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