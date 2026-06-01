AFTER last week’s agonising tie, Aberystwyth will have been desperate for a more conclusive outcome when Tywyn arrived at Geufron.
What followed was, if anything, even more dramatic — a one-wicket victory that had every spectator on the boundary edge until the very last ball.
Graham Saunders won the toss and elected to field, and the decision looked immediately justified as the bowling attack systematically dismantled the Tywyn line-up.
The visitors’ most significant contributions came from opener Dave Jenkins, who compiled a composed 42 before being caught by Willis and bowled by Jac Woodland, and Morgan Yorke, whose fluent 39 was ended by a sharp delivery from Rhys Jones.
Jack Williamson chipped in with 16 before falling lbw to Dan Ponting, but Aberystwyth’s bowlers kept a firm lid on proceedings throughout.
Jac Woodland was the pick of the attack with a superb 3 for 26 from 5 overs, while Rhys Jones claimed 2 for 49 including the prized wicket of Yorke.
Dan Ponting delivered the backbone of the bowling effort with a miserly 1 for 19 from 8 overs — an outstanding spell of control and discipline.
Nigel Salmon took 1 for 18 from 6 overs, and Jack Allen made a decisive late impact with 2 for 13 from just 3 overs.
Emlyn Mainwaring bowled tidily in his 5 overs without reward, conceding 24. Tywyn were bowled out for 148.
The chase began with purpose. Dylan Garner provided a solid foundation with a well-constructed 19, while Ponting anchored the top of the order with a patient and composed 23.
However, Phil Woodland departed for a duck and the innings began to wobble.
Morgan Ashton responded with an aggressive and well-crafted 22 that briefly steadied the ship, but Saunders and Allen could only manage 5 and 7 respectively as the middle order failed to kick on.
With the target drifting away and the tail exposed, it fell to the lower order to write the story.
Emlyn Mainwaring played an invaluable anchoring role with an unbeaten 4, holding his nerve with quiet determination.
But the match belonged to one man. Ben Willis — 13 not out, composed, courageous and utterly unflappable — not only kept Aberystwyth’s hopes alive but struck the winning runs himself, sparking jubilant scenes at Geufron and breaking Tywyn’s hearts in the most dramatic fashion imaginable.
After last week’s tied match had left a hollow feeling in the dressing room, this was the perfect response. Gritty, dramatic, and thoroughly deserved.Ben Willis, take a bow.
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