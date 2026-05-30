ABERYSTWYTH Under-14s have enjoyed one of the most impressive seasons in the club’s recent academy history, delivering a campaign built on both performance and development.
Playing up an age group for much of the season, the talented youngsters claimed the Under-15 League title, reached the League Cup final and lifted the inaugural CWFA Under-14 crown. Their dominance was underlined by a record of just one defeat in normal time, alongside a free-scoring attacking return of 137 goals and 92 assists across just 24 matches.
Coached by Darren Thomas, Huw Jones, Martin Darby and Ben Evans, the side combined discipline, skill and team spirit throughout the campaign, setting high standards on and off the pitch.
Their success was capped with a 5-2 victory over Caersws in the CWFA Under-14 final at Llanidloes — a fitting end to a remarkable season.
Huw Jones said: “We the coaches are incredibly proud of the players and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.
“They have trained hard twice a week throughout the season and are a fine example of what can be achieved through hard work and commitment.”
The squad’s depth was reflected in individual recognition, with 15 players earning opposition or management Man of the Match awards during the season.
Several players also represented Ceredigion Schools, with Iestyn Lewis, Ryley Bradley-Thomas, Cian Morgan, Alfie Kellaway and William Darby all selected, while Lewis and Morgan went on to represent the region in the prestigious North v South fixture.
Under-14 Award Winners:
- Supporters’ Player of the Season: Iestyn Lewis
- Most Improved Player: Mayas Karkoubi
- Players’ Player of the Season: Tyler James-Woodhall
- Managers’ Players of the Season: Cian Morgan, Egan Evans, Ryley Bradley-Thomas
- Dedication Award: Axsel Hudson
Open training sessions for next season’s Year 9 and 10 players take place throughout the summer on Thursdays (5pm–6.15pm) at Park Avenue.
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