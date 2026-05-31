ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed the retention of a host of young talent ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, as the club continues to build for the future.
Midfielder Dylan Downs remains with the Black and Greens after an impressive first season at Park Avenue. The 22-year-old, a product of Shrewsbury Town’s academy, gained valuable senior experience during loan spells with Llanidloes Town and Caersws before becoming a regular last term, making 28 appearances and scoring twice.
Forward Cameron Allen also stays on as he looks to rediscover the form that made him one of the academy’s most prolific scorers. Still only 21, Allen netted 38 goals in 26 games at Under-19 level and made his senior debut at 16. After spells with Carmarthen Town, Penrhyncoch and Guilsfield, he returned in January but was limited by injury. He will now aim to enjoy a full campaign back in Aberystwyth colours.
Teenage academy graduate Tom Mason, 19, also continues after a breakthrough season in which he made 29 appearances. The Maenygroes midfielder scored his first senior goal against Cardiff Draconians before netting a winner at Newport City during a strong run of form.
There is further encouragement in the retention of several promising youngsters. Midfielder Leo Thompson, 17, impressed after joining from The New Saints in January, while goalkeeper Tomos Wyn Evans, 18, showed his potential with three clean sheets in limited opportunities.
Defender Ernie Andrews, 20, also returns after breaking into the first team late last season, while fellow goalkeeper Oliver Edwards remains part of the squad.
The blend of emerging talent and growing experience signals a clear intent from Aberystwyth Town as they look to push forward in the new campaign to push for a return to the JD Cymru Premier.
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