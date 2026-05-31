Forward Cameron Allen also stays on as he looks to rediscover the form that made him one of the academy’s most prolific scorers. Still only 21, Allen netted 38 goals in 26 games at Under-19 level and made his senior debut at 16. After spells with Carmarthen Town, Penrhyncoch and Guilsfield, he returned in January but was limited by injury. He will now aim to enjoy a full campaign back in Aberystwyth colours.