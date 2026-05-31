ABERYSTWYTH runners have been travelling at home and abroad.
First home for Aberystwyth AC at the Newtown 10k was Paul Jones in 39:27, followed by Lina Land in 53:23, Elaine Rowlands in 54:11 and second in her age category F60, Moss Inns in 57:58, Shan Breese in 73:44 and John Evans in 77:46 and second in his M75 category.
Heading further afield and taking on more than just a running adventure saw Paul Williams and his partner Julie head to South Africa where Paul had been invited to take part in the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group World Championships in Cape Town.
He said: “It was an opportunity too good to turn down. With Cape Town also likely to be added as a future Marathon Major star race, there was really only one answer — yes.
“On Saturday, Julie and I took part in the 5km Peace Run, a perfect way to set things up ahead of the main event on Sunday.
“I felt strong throughout, maintained a consistent pace, and was pleased to complete the marathon the following day in a time of 3:10:44.
“The encouragement along the route was full‑on and pushed you to dig even deeper, especially the shouts of ‘Come on Aberystwyth’, which were an unexpected bonus.
“After a long, grinding climb at 32km that took just about everything out of me, I spotted a Welsh flag further along the course.
“I shouted ‘Cymru’ and was met by a group of around a dozen supporters who erupted with ‘Come on Aberystwyth’.
“It was a complete game‑changer — it sent shivers down my spine and gave me a huge lift, helping me push on and record my fastest few kilometres of the entire race. It’s amazing just how much of a difference that kind of support can make.”
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