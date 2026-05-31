First home for Aberystwyth AC at the Newtown 10k was Paul Jones in 39:27, followed by Lina Land in 53:23, Elaine Rowlands in 54:11 and second in her age category F60, Moss Inns in 57:58, Shan Breese in 73:44 and John Evans in 77:46 and second in his M75 category.