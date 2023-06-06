Anthony Burrell went on to anchor the innings with an excellent 77, and he received able support from Patrick Daniel (24) and Jack Allen (16 not out) as the first XI reached 247-6 off their allotted 40 overs. 2nd XI skipper Nigel Salmon picked up 4-44 with Gruff Jones the other wicket-taker. Young leg-spinner Pranav also produced an excellent spell and was unlucky not to pick up several wickets.