The first Aberystwyth CC derby of the season took place in the unusual circumstances of the 2nd XI standing higher in the league than their first team counterparts.
Aberystwyth II (182-8) lost to Aberystwyth (246-6) by 64 runs, West Wales Conference sponsored by Fine & Country
Another gloriously sunny day and a flat, hard pitch promised excellent batting conditions and first team skipper Jim Vaughan had no hesitation in electing to bat upon winning the toss.
The first hour of the contest, however, was very much evenly balanced with disciplined bowling from Fawad Khan and Gruff Jones ensuring that Vaughan and fellow-opener, Anthony Burrell, had to work hard for runs.
Khan was especially accurate, going for just 18 runs off his 8 overs – a remarkable economy rate in the context of a high-scoring match.
Having seen off the new ball, the batsmen grew in confidence and the scoring rate climbed.
Vaughan accelerated rapidly to a half century and was finding the boundary with regularity when a brilliant piece of fielding from Graham Saunders saw him run out for 89 in an opening stand of 153.
Anthony Burrell went on to anchor the innings with an excellent 77, and he received able support from Patrick Daniel (24) and Jack Allen (16 not out) as the first XI reached 247-6 off their allotted 40 overs. 2nd XI skipper Nigel Salmon picked up 4-44 with Gruff Jones the other wicket-taker. Young leg-spinner Pranav also produced an excellent spell and was unlucky not to pick up several wickets.
In reply, the 2nd XI recovered quickly from the loss of Ceri John, LBW to Michele Watson, with Matt Salter and Matt Dodds setting about the bowling with aggressive intent and more than matching the required scoring rate as they raced to 42-1 in just 5 overs. Omair Syed then struck a crucial blow, removing Salter for 31 thanks to an excellent catch behind the stumps by Adam Shaw.
Dodds continued to find the boundary with a range of powerful shots but when he departed, bowled by Emlyn Mainwaring for an excellent 30, the 2nds stood at 77-3. Gruff Jones and Graham Saunders now engaged in a tense battle with Mainwaring, Jack Allen and Anthony Burrell as the required run-rate crept up towards 8 an over.
Such circumstances are tailor-made for evergreen bowler, Anthony Evans who, recalled to the 1st XI for the first time this season, promptly rolled back the years with a typically canny spell of 3-29 off 7 overs, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.
Omair Syed returned to the attack to finish with figures of 3-47, but with Saunders batting splendidly for 51, his third half century of the season, solid contributions from Jones (30) and Ioan Morris (17 not out) ensured that the 2nds reached the highly respectable total of 182 for 8.
Aberystwyth 1st XI thus emerged victorious by 64 runs in a highly competitive game played in a fine spirit.
The club would like to thank match sponsor Peter Taylor, of Vale Vinyl for both his support and his umpiring skills.