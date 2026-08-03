Aberystwyth (195-7) beat Maesteg III (186-9) by 9 runs
South Wales Association, Division 8
ABERYSTWYTH returned to the Geufron after their nail-biting finish the week before to face Maesteg 3rds in a second top of the table clash in two weeks.
After winning the toss, the visitors surprisingly elected to field first.
Aberystwyth made a positive start, with openers Steff Roberts (11) and Iestyn Roberts (11) setting the early run rate at six an over. However, both fell cheaply, Steff to a superb catch by Cox at gully and Iestyn caught and bowled.
Iwan Roberts (34) and Dave Wilcockson (19) maintained the momentum before departing in consecutive overs, leaving Aberystwyth 87-4 after 18 overs. Tight bowling from Wheelan and Hood slowed the scoring, but skipper Adam Shaw (25) and James Vaughan (29) rebuilt the innings and ensured the hosts batted deep.
When Shaw departed in the 34th over, Aberystwyth were 146-6 and looking to accelerate. Vaughan, supported by Ted Jones (19 not out) and Jac Woodland (7 not out), helped add 49 runs from the final six overs as the hosts closed on a competitive 195-8.
Maesteg lost opener Lambert early to Bryn Williams, but responded strongly. Ted Jones (0-26 from eight overs) and Emlyn Mainwaring (1-29 from eight) helped stem the flow of runs before James Vaughan broke a dangerous partnership by taking a sharp caught-and-bowled chance to dismiss Maynard for 38.
Further wickets from Mainwaring and Vaughan left Maesteg level with the required rate at the drinks break. Morris (29) and Harding (39) then looked to guide the visitors towards victory, but Shaw's decision to reintroduce Williams proved decisive.
Williams (5-42) quickly removed Morris thanks to another catch by Steff Roberts before claiming the key scalp of Harding, caught behind by Shaw. Thirteen-year-old Wil Jones (1-20 from four overs) then impressed with a composed spell that belied his age, building pressure from the opposite end.
Williams grabbed a fourth wicket to leave Maesteg on 182-7 with two overs remaining, before delivering a wicket maiden in the 39th over to leave the visitors needing 14 from the final six balls.
Jones was entrusted with the last over and responded brilliantly, having Maesteg skipper Lee caught behind from the second delivery. With tight fielding and calm nerves all round, Aberystwyth conceded only four runs from the over to seal a memorable victory.
The win leaves Aberystwyth heading into the final three rounds of the season full of confidence as they chase a third promotion in as many years. With bottom club Tata Steel having withdrawn from the division, the final standings will now be decided on average points per game rather than total points accumulated across the season.
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