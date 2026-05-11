While Burry Port were worthy winners on the day, the final whistle marked not an ending but a celebration. Y Gwylanod lifted the league trophy shortly afterwards, capping a hugely successful first season in the Llanelli & District competition — a success that will be rightly shared with the more than 50+ players who proudly wore the blue and yellow for y Gwylanod throughout the season. This group has taken a major step forward, and the sense within the club is clear: this is only the beginning.