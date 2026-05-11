Y GWYLANOD Aberaeron experienced a rare moment of disappointment on Saturday as the second XV travelled to Parc y Scarlets for the AJT Recycling Llanelli & District Cup Final, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Backed by a loud and loyal travelling support — who comfortably outnumbered their local rivals — the Blues fell to a 22–12 defeat in a pulsating contest that nevertheless underlined the progress, depth and spirit within the squad.
Both sides arrived with outstanding league and cup records, and the final proved a fitting climax to the Llanelli & District season.
Aberaeron struck first: after a sharp break from scrum-half Dafydd Llewelyn, outside-half Rhodri Thomas finished off the move to open the scoring. It proved one of the few defensive lapses from a powerful Burry Port pack who spent long spells pinning Aberaeron deep in their own territory.
The remainder of the half became a fierce defensive battle. Aberaeron’s tackling was resolute, but there was also a sense of frustration at several tight calls around the breakdown.
This was a big day for the match officials as well, a handful of marginal decisions — particularly in contested areas — certainly didn’t fall the way of y Gwylanod.
A late penalty allowed Burry Port to set up camp in the 22, and a series of close-range drives eventually brought a converted try on the stroke of half-time — a momentum-shifting blow that sent the Drifters in 7–5 ahead.
A strong restart was needed, but early errors gifted Burry Port another score and a 12–5 advantage. True to form, y Gwylanod responded superbly. Sustained pressure and a series of short carries saw replacement hooker Siôn Evans crash over under the posts, with Matthew Harries adding the extras to level the game and set up a thrilling final quarter.
Burry Port, however, leaned heavily on their dominant pack, an excellent half-back pairing, and a rising penalty count in their favour.
Along with a faltering line-out for Aberaeron, this led to field position dominance for Burry Port.
A well-struck penalty nudged them ahead before a decisive try ten minutes from time stretched the lead to 22–12.
Aberaeron threw everything into the closing stages, led by an immense captain’s performance from Rhys ‘Bwtch’ Jones, who was deservedly named Man of the Match. Despite hammering at the line, a late consolation try proved just out of reach.
While Burry Port were worthy winners on the day, the final whistle marked not an ending but a celebration. Y Gwylanod lifted the league trophy shortly afterwards, capping a hugely successful first season in the Llanelli & District competition — a success that will be rightly shared with the more than 50+ players who proudly wore the blue and yellow for y Gwylanod throughout the season. This group has taken a major step forward, and the sense within the club is clear: this is only the beginning.
A note of appreciation
Speaking after the final whistle, captain and Man-of-the-Match Rhys ‘Bwtch’ Jones paid tribute to the supporters who turned a part of Parc y Scarlets blue and yellow: “On behalf of all the boys, I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came down today.
“When we ran out and saw the stand full of Aberaeron faces, it meant everything. You followed us all season, home and away, and we felt that support every minute out there. This is a special club because of the people around it, and we’re proud to represent you.”
Looking ahead
The 1st XV will now bring the season to a close next Saturday, when they face Division 1 West runners-up Tenby United in the Pembrokeshire Cup Final at Whitland RFC.
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