With Sher back in the pavilion, Aberystwyth’s bowling attack was able to reassert control, and did well to restrict Commoners to 196-7 off their 40 overs. The pick of the batsmen in the later overs was Jan Ruzicka, who struck a well-made 30 not out. All the Aberystwyth bowlers performed well. Noa Jones was unlucky not to take a wicket, but going for just 20 runs off 8 overs was a vital contribution, as was Michele Watson’s stand-out performance of 3-26.