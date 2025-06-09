CAERNARFON Town’s Louis Lloyd has been named JD Cymru Premier Young Player of the Season.
The 21-year old was the shining light for Caernarfon Town as they achieved a joint record fourth-place finish in the JD Cymru Premier and reached the European Play-Off final.
Lloyd scored five goals in the final four games of the regular season to share the golden boot with Penybont’s James Crole with a tally of 16, before netting another four goals in the 5-2 Play-Off quarter-final victory over Barry Town United.
The former Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town youngster also made the JD Cymru Premier team of the season.
Lloyd is on the retained players list recently announced by the Canaries along with Adam Davies, Ryan Sears, Paulo Mendes, Morgan Owen, Darren Thomas, Daniel Gosset, Phil Mooney, Sam Downey, Osian Evans, Mathew Jones, Harri Thomas, Gruff John and Osian Ellis.
The New Saints boss Craig Harrison was awarded JD Cymru Premier manager of the season after securing their 17th league title by 14 points whilst Connah’s Quay Nomads’ Rhys Hughes was the player of the year after an impressive debut season for the 23-year old in the domestic top-flight.
Caernarfon’s board has announced that their community room will continue to be named after Josh Lloyd Roberts for the 2025/26 season.
They posted: “We announced last year our intention to name the room every season after an individual who has had an impact on our community and Josh certainly did this.
“Josh was a lifelong supporter of the club who played for our Academy and who was tragically taken away from his family on June 2nd 2023.
“We think it is fitting to make this announcement on the second anniversary of his tragic passing and we want to thank his mother, Melanie, for agreeing to this.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.