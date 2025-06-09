BOW Street’s Josh Ferreira has been named in the Lock Stock Ardal League North East team of the season after a stand-out campaign with the Magpies.
Lock Stock Ardal North East team of the season: Rob Dascalu (CPD Llanuwchllyn), Josh Ferreira (Bow Street), Kiran Russell (Brickfield Rangers), Steve Watkins (Brickfield Rangers), Jack Jones (Llanfair United), Gerson Silva Neto (Brickfield Rangers), Dennis Bates (Dolgellau AA), Ilan Hughes (CPD Llanuwchllyn), Osian Morris (Dolgellau AA), Meilir Williams (CPD Llanuwchllyn), Tom Freeman (Chirk AAA/Brickfield Rangers).
The 31-year-old centre back was also honoured at Bow Street’s end-of-season dinner with the players’ player and the manager’s player of the season award on Saturday.
The other winners were: Tlws y Llywydd - Dean Evans; Supporters’ player - Rhys Hughes; Young player - Ryan Burr; first team top scorer – Callum Page; Reserves players’ player - Joey Williams; Reserves manager’s player - Owen Evans; Reserves top scorer - Tom Williams.
