Llanrwst II (73-7) lost to Bala (74-2) by 8 wkts
North Wales League - Division 4
CLWB Criced Y Bala produced another outstanding all-round display on Saturday as the Lakesiders secured a dominant 14-1 victory away to Llanrwst CC 2nds
After winning the toss and electing to field first, Bala were exceptional with the ball from the very beginning, keeping things incredibly tight throughout the full 40 overs.
Jason Jones led the attack brilliantly with a superb opening spell before first change bowler Sion Hughes continued the pressure with an outstanding spell of his own.
Bala’s bowling Figures:
Jason Jones – 8 overs, 2 wickets for 6 runs
Sion Hughes – 8 overs, 2 wickets for 3 runs
Rubel Ahmed – 5 overs, 2 wickets for 19 runs
Jack White – 8 overs, 1 wicket for 20 runs
Llanrwst were restricted to 73-7 from their 40 overs thanks to Bala’s disciplined bowling and sharp work in the field.
In reply, Bala made light work of the chase, reaching 74-2 in just 16 overs with a confident batting display.
Jack White anchored the innings superbly, finishing unbeaten on 39*, while Rubel Ahmed added 14 and Sion Hughes finished 12 not out as Bala cruised home comfortably
A fantastic team performance once again from the Lakesiders with everyone contributing to another important win.
There was a full schedule of fixtures to be played on Bank Holiday Monday as the Cambrian News went to press.
Bala have made a very positive start to the season with four victories, one defeat and one abandonment in their six outings before yesterday fixture against Brymbo 3rds.
Saturday’s Results:
Carmel & District II (162-9) lost to Northop III (164) by 2 runs
Gresford II (69-9) beat Llandudno II (68) by 1 wkt
Llanrwst II (73-7) lost to Bala (74-2) by 8 wkts
Marchwiel & Wxham II (149-7) beat Bersham II (93-9) by 56 runs
Pwllheli II (70) lost to Brymbo III (220-6) by 150 runs
Ruthin II (139-1) beat Corwen II (137-7) by 10 wkts
Fixtures, Saturday, 30 May: Bala v Ruthin 2nds; Corwen 2nds v Bersham 2nds; Gresford 2nds v Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds; Hawarden 3rds v Llandudno 2nds; Northop 3rds v Llanrwst 2nds; Pwllheli 2nds v Carmel & District 2nds
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