DOLGELLAU Athletic Reserves secured their place in the MMP Central Wales League with a determined 2-0 victory over Abermule on Saturday.
In the build-up, manager Dai Roberts identified survival as the side’s primary pre-season objective — no easy task as the division’s only reserve team — but remained confident his players could deliver when it mattered most. They rose to the occasion at Cae Marian, much to the delight of a strong home crowd.
Knowing victory was essential to prevent Dyffryn Banw from overtaking them — with their rivals still to play Four Crosses on Tuesday (26 May) — Dolgellau started on the front foot. Paul Lewis broke the deadlock with a deserved opener on 35 minutes, although the visitors also threatened at times in a competitive first half.
After the break, the contest remained finely balanced, with the next goal crucial. It arrived in Dolgellau’s favour on the hour mark, as substitute Jack Thomas made an immediate impact, finishing well after good work by Jayden Roberts.
Abermule pressed to get back into the game, but Dolgellau stood firm defensively to secure a vital three points and end their season on a high.
A delighted Roberts said: "Our goal at the beginning of the season was to survive. We've endured a lot of tough moments, but we've still achieved the highest competitive league position in the history of the Dolgellau Reserve team, as well as memorable cup runs. “Thanks to everyone who has played, sponsored games, volunteered on match days and come to watch our games."
Nineteen-year-old Jayden Roberts added: "All in all, it’s been a tough season, with availability and results. “But today, when it mattered most, we put in a good performance in large parts of the game to end the season on a high."
Barmouth & Dyffryn United also finished their campaign on a positive note, beating Berriew 2-0 at Wern Mynach to extend their impressive unbeaten run to nine games, including seven victories.
Manager Adam Morris, who took charge mid-season after a slow start, has built a competitive and confident squad. He has also shown faith in the club’s under-17 players, whose development promises to benefit the side moving forward.
Following a minute’s silence in memory of former player Ron Roden, the Magpies began brightly but were unable to capitalise on several promising openings in the first half.
They continued to press after the interval and made the breakthrough on 63 minutes, when Ossian Owen burst down the left and delivered a pinpoint cross for George Sutherns to finish with ease.
Further chances came and went before the result was sealed in stoppage time. Talented teenager Dewey Wright, who has enjoyed a standout season, collected Joe Soar’s pass and rifled an 18-yard strike into the net, leaving the visiting goalkeeper with no chance.
Champions Carno underlined their quality with a 6-3 win at Four Crosses after a blistering start at Foxen Manor.
Goals from Iwan Jerman and Harry Vince-Holt put them two ahead inside eight minutes, before Leo Arzu added a third on the half-hour.
Benjamin Dawson pulled one back for the hosts just before the break, and Rhys Owen reduced the deficit further early in the second half to hint at a comeback.
However, further goals from Llewelyn Jerman (2) and Ger Jones quickly put the result beyond doubt, before Owen grabbed a late consolation — his second of the game — in the closing stages.
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