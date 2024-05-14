BALA Cricket Club, steeped in tradition since its founding in 1868, is experiencing a remarkable resurgence.
The club, which has not been active, was re-established last year after years of hiatus.
A series of junior cricket activities in the summer of 2023 unearthed budding talent.
This momentum propelled the club forward, with the Under 11s making a strong showing in the North Wales Junior Winter League this year.
The club boasts four junior teams – Under 11s, Under 9s, Under 7s, and a groundbreaking Under 11 Girls’.
Bala Cricket Club has also established a mixed-gender, mixed-ability team, offering a welcoming space for players of all backgrounds.
The club is looking to recruit players of all abilities who want a relaxed and enjoyable cricketing experience.
Whether seasoned veterans or newcomers to the game, all are welcomed with open arms to join the club's ranks.
The senior team is mirroring the club's youthful energy.
Their entry into the North Wales Sunday Cricket League marks a return to competitive senior cricket.
Club captain, Jason Jones, attributed this success to the support of the community.
"The support has been phenomenal," Jones remarked, "there has been a huge amount of enthusiasm and hard work from so many people who have given their free time.
“What’s really great is that so many people who have never played cricket before are getting involved.
“The Sunday league is very relaxed and fun way to enjoy sport so I would say to anyone come and give it a go.”
The club’s senior side marked a return to cricket with a game against a strong Colwyn Bay side on Sunday, 5 May.
Jason Jones took the clubs first wicket in 14 years which was followed by another from Josh Mackintosh.
Gwawr Edwards, Caroline Smith and Wayne Jonathan all tried their hand at bowling for the first time, all proving to be difficult matches for the Colwyn Bay batsmen.
The team’s youngest and oldest players, Caio Jones and Ken Stoker turned out to be the best batting partnership of the day with both putting in a dogged performance at the crease.
Caio Jones’ fielding along with his strong display with the bat proved enough for him to win the man of the match award.
Bala played their first home game of the season on Sunday at the cricket field by Maes Tegid. They took on Conwy 3rds and were looking good for a win after they bowled the visitors all out for 104 runs.
Bala’s chase was going well until the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.
Their star player was Riki Rowlands who took five wickets.
For anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer or player please contact the club at [email protected]