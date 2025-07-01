Connahs Quay II (260-7) beat Bala (82) by 178 runs
North Wales Cricket League, Division 4
CONNAH’S Quay 2nds won the toss and elected to bat first, making the most of the sunny conditions and what followed was a dominant batting display, paired with disciplined bowling, that saw the home side secure a convincing win over a youthful Bala side.
Bala got off to the perfect start as captain Jason Jones struck with the second ball of the match — a sharp catch taken behind the stumps by Will Bell.
However, the early breakthrough was quickly nullified by a commanding 111-run partnership between Aaron Pearson and Rowan Entwistle.
With the Bala bowlers toiling under the heat, it was promising youngster Noah Walshe who broke through, clean bowling Entwistle for a well-made 65.
Wicketkeeper Will Bell also chipped in with a wicket before the game turned briefly in Bala’s favour when Caio Jones, another under-13 prospect, produced a stunning over — claiming 3 wickets in 6 balls.
Despite the flurry of wickets, Connah’s Quay powered on to post a daunting 260 from their 40 overs, showcasing their depth and experience.
In response, Bala’s chase started in the worst possible fashion, losing Jason Jones, Josh Mackintosh, and Will Bell cheaply — reduced to 6/3 in the opening overs.
Paul Threlfall offered some resistance, striking a few boundaries and attempting to rebuild the innings, but Bala were unable to recover against disciplined bowling and scoreboard pressure.
The innings eventually folded for 82 runs, with Bala falling short by 178 runs.
Despite the result, the match was a valuable learning experience for Bala, who fielded five under-13 players in their starting XI — a strong testament to the club’s commitment to youth development. Youngsters like Noah Walshe and Caio Jones showed composure and promise in challenging conditions, with Caio’s triple-wicket over a clear highlight.
Bala captain Jason Jones said: “It was a tough day, but I’m proud of the fight our young players showed in the field.
“We’ll take the positives, especially how well the juniors performed under pressure.
“This is a building season for us, and games like these are all part of the journey.”
