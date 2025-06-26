CENTRE-BACK Will Bell is returning to Maes Tegid ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
The 30-year-old defender, who previously enjoyed a successful spell with the Lakesiders between 2016 and 2022, and established himself as one of the Cymru Premier’s top defenders.
During his first spell with Bala Town, Bell made over 120 appearances across all competitions, contributing to numerous top-flight campaigns and European adventures. His strong aerial presence, composure on the ball, and leadership qualities made him a firm favourite.
Now returning to Maes Tegid, Bell brings with him a wealth of experience — with more than 170 Cymru Premier appearances to his name — and a deep understanding of the club’s culture and ambitions.
He said: “I’m really excited to be back at Bala. This club means a lot to me — I had some great years here, and I’m hungry to help the team push on again this season. I can’t wait to get started and reconnect with everyone at Maes Tegid.”
First-team manager Steve Fisher added: “It’s fantastic to bring Will back to Bala. He knows what this club is all about, and his experience, leadership, and defensive qualities will be a massive boost for us. He’s exactly the kind of character we want in the dressing room.”
The Lakesiders’ preparations for an exciting new season continue to gather momentum.
