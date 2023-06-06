Rachel’s Talybont reinvigorated their title defence with an impressive defeat of early Championship leaders Aberaeron, writes Arif Saad.
Aberaeron (234) lost to Talybont (296-8) by 62 runs, West Wales Conference sponsored by Fine & Country
Talybont won the toss and captain Vinod Matthew elected to bat. Aberaeron were on top form with the ball early on, the match ball used sponsored by Pete’s Cabs of New Quay.
Steff Rees opened with a fine maiden and Josh Roper used the early pressure to have a flashing Graison John caught by Hywel Rees at third slip for 2. Steff Rees then induced an edge from the captain himself and Neil Snowdon held on to an excellent low diving catch at second slip to send Vinod back for 6.
Two wickets quickly became three as Josh Roper had Huw Davies stuck in the crease going back to one which kept slightly low and sent the flashing Zing off stump cartwheeling out of the ground. 21-3 was an excellent start for Aberaeron but Joel Abraham and Rhodri Lloyd Williams settled things for Talybont with good defence and some fine cover drives.
A stand of 50 was eventually broken as Hywel Rees induced an uppish drive to extra cover where Alex Pitchford held a fine catch. Joel Abraham shared another 50 stand, this time with Ayush Sharma, before Hywel Rees bowled him for 44.
Ayush scored freely square of the wicket on the off side before a fielding change forced him to step across the stumps and attempt to manufacture a shot into the leg side; Paul Hughes managed to nip the ball past the bat and bowl him for 47.
Hywel Rees sensed an opportunity to close out the innings and brought Steff Rees back in to pick up a wicket. Steff obliged, inducing a fine edge from Phil Abraham to wicketkeeper Arif Saad who held on at the second attempt. 21 runs from Phil had taken Talybont to 168-7 but with only three wickets remaining they were in danger of falling short of a competitive total.
Farhan Jahangir and Sumesh Antony calmed any fears Talybont may have had as the long batting order paid off against a tiring Aberaeron attack. Aberaeron looked a little ragged in the field as the counter attack by the pair took Talybont past 200, Aberaeron giving Sumesh a life before he had really got going. Neil Snowdon did remove Farhan for a fine attacking 59 featuring 6 fours and 2 sixes in the 39th over but Sumesh, accompanied by Bava Vasu saw Talybont to a total of 296. Sumesh top scored for Talybont with 63* with 6 fours and 4 sixes, vital quick runs in the context of the match as high scores have become the norm on Aberaeron’s home ground.
Joel Abraham was dangerous from the off, bowling with good pace and extracting bounce from his high action. Talybont utilised spinner Farhan as their other opener, with the player having to leave early. It proved serendipitous as Farhan took two quick wickets, the dangerous Jamie Davies the first to go- holing out at long on after hitting two fours and six in a quickfire 15. Steff Rees followed soon after; a leading edge from a defensive prod flying high to the bowler’s left and excellently grabbed by the diving Farhan to mark his final involvement in the game.
Josh Roper and Hywel Rees steadied things after the early losses but mystery spinner Ayush Sharma struck twice in his two overs to remove both of them bowled for 14 and 19 respectively.
At 59-4, Aberaeron’s reply was following a similar pattern to Talybont’s first innings. Ted Trewella and Neil Snowdon accumulated steadily, Ted in particular looking back to his dangerous best, picking up on anything short of a length to despatch it to the boundary. Phil Abraham managed to dismiss him for 32, just as he was accelerating, as a leg side delivery ricocheted of his toes and onto the stumps.
This unlucky dismissal didn’t knock the stuffing out of the Abereaeron chase as Alex Pitchford smashed his first ball for four and took the attack to the Talybont bowlers. A run-a-ball 30 was ended by Graison John as Pitchford chanced his arm with a lofted shot and was caught by Huw Davies at deepish mid-wicket.
Aberaeron had actually worked themselves into a position where they were ahead of Talybont when their sixth wicket fell. Morgan Ashton gave the home spectators renewed hope as he timed an elegant pick up of his legs for a big six over mid-wicket from his first ball faced. Neil Snowdon continued to rotate the strike and anchor the chase, allowing his third partner in a row to attack and attempt to bring the target within reach. Morgan raced to 36 – his highest score in his short Aberaeron career – before Phil Abraham eventually bowled him. With the way he attacked, Aberaeron can hope for more such displays from the impressive young batter.
Ifan Rishko hit a four from his first ball too but the wily Phil bowled him too to leave Aberaeron 213-8 and requiring an unlikely 84 runs from the final four overs. With maximum batting points secured Snowdon attempted to do the impossible, hitting two big sixes to pass 50 but holing out to Sumesh Antony off the bowling of Phil for a fine 57. Paul Hughes hit a four but then was Phil’s 5th victim, bowled for 4 to close the Aberaeron innings on 234, 62 runs short.
Phil Abraham claimed player of the match for 5-46 from his 4 overs but it was the 2 wickets apiece from spinners Ayush and Farhan that ripped the heart of the Aberaeron chase. Talybont’s long batting order and variations in bowling attack gave them the edge in a hard fought contest.