Aberaeron had actually worked themselves into a position where they were ahead of Talybont when their sixth wicket fell. Morgan Ashton gave the home spectators renewed hope as he timed an elegant pick up of his legs for a big six over mid-wicket from his first ball faced. Neil Snowdon continued to rotate the strike and anchor the chase, allowing his third partner in a row to attack and attempt to bring the target within reach. Morgan raced to 36 – his highest score in his short Aberaeron career – before Phil Abraham eventually bowled him. With the way he attacked, Aberaeron can hope for more such displays from the impressive young batter.