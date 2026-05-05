Commoners (232 – 7) tied with Talybont Rachels 1sts (232 all out)
A battle for the ages saw the Vicarage rivals end up on identical scores in the ‘Fine and Country’ West Wales Conference, writes Huw Chambers.
The ‘home’ skipper Anup Menon won the toss and chose to bat on a sunny afternoon which mocked the predicted deluge.
Commoners’ pacemen Waqar and Sohaib opened against Menon and Anant Saxena, with Menon setting the pace in striking Waqar for six.
Sohaib bowled him for 16 the next over.
The welcome return of Ayush Sharma at no 3 paid off, as he and Saxena put on 74 in just nine overs, but a wonderful catch by Gorvindor on the boundary off Farhan sent back Saxena for a well-made 43.
Philip Abraham struck a mighty six but failed to keep a square cut down and was well caught at point by Sai off Numan.
The same bowler also trapped Sumesh Antony LBW cheaply and then took a diving return catch to send back Sharma for 42.
Jestus Jerry and Lahiru Chamil then rebuilt the innings, with Jestus playing flowing straight drives and Chamil bravely hooking Waqar to the long leg boundary twice.
At 170 – 5 with 15 overs left, 250 looked likely.
There then followed a second collapse, triggered by Chamil playing another hook to soon and spooning Sai to Farhan at mid-on. Ijaz was then caught at fly slip by Asad off Waqar, and Vivek Nair was bowled by Mo Aslam for 8.
Jestus was continuing to play well, but with only tailenders to accompany him, Sohaib produced the ideal delivery to bowl him for a fine 43. Waqar finish off matters by bowling newcomer Anish Purshotaman in the 37th over, the total being a slightly disappointing 232.
Numan was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-30. Waqar and Sohaib took two scalps each.
The Commoners innings got off to a lively start, with openers Asad and Sai picking up 18 runs in the first two overs.
The score raced to 50 in no time at all, with Sai looking composed.
The introduction of Jestus proved his nemesis, though, as on 29, he gave a catch to Vivek off the wrist-spinner.
The opening stand of 71 had made impressive inroads. Asad got to 45 before Vivek trapped him LBW.
Numan kept up the brisk run-rate, scoring 28 before mistiming Jestus to Mid-on Menon.
Two quick wickets, including that of Aslam, put Rachels Talybont on top. Gorvindor and Waqar had other ideas, and both hit big sixes in taking the score beyond 200.
With the required rate now touching seven an over, Gorvindor tried one pull too many off the accurate Milton John, the bowler pouching the skied catch.
Within one shot of his 50, Waqar died by the sword as well, a pull being superbly caught by Ijaz at deep midwicket off Vivek. Farhan and Shah had the unenviable task of being finishers, and both initially rose to the task, boundaries taking the score to 229-7 at the end of the penultimate over.
With singles being take off the first two balls, a square drive off the third seemed to have sealed it, but a superb stop and throw kept the batsmen to a single, tying the scores.
Nobody in the league has as cool a head as bowler Phil Abraham, and the next three deliveries were straight, fast, and runless. Wicketkeeper Antony also played his part with a series of superb takes and the scores, astonishingly, finished equal.
Jestus finished with 3-32 and shared the ‘Lifeline’ man of the match award with Waqar.
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