Dolgellau, 39, lost to Llay Welfare, 40 for 1, by 9 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
DOLGELLAU’S first home match of the season resulted in a heavy defeat at the hands of Llay Welfare.
Put in to bat on a damp wicket Dolgellau were dismissed for just 39 in 20.1 overs, as bowlers Nathan Humphreys and Jack Honey caused havoc, taking full advantage of the ideal bowling conditions that were there at the start of the match.
The visitors then cantered to 40 for 1 in 8.5 overs for a nine wicket victory, the host bowlers not having the same control as their opponents earlier.
No Dolgellau batter registered double figures, Humphreys claiming 4 for 12 from 8 overs and Honey 3 for 19 also from 8 overs. Mike Wright had 1 for 5 from 2.1 and David Phennah 2 wickets for 1 run from 2 overs at the end.
Llay skipper Jacob Roberts made 10 before being caught by Phil Deane off the bowling of Dyfan Hughes.
Roberts and Wright opening partnership was 37, and it was given a boost by 18 extras leaked by Dolgellau, whereas Llay conceded just 2 extras.
Wright was 10 not out and Jack Edwards 2 not out as their side crossed the winning line. Hughes had 1 over taking 1 for 10, Llay having a comfortable day out at the Marian.
Results: Brymbo II (120-3) beat Menai Bridge II (119-8) by 7 wkts; Denbigh II (122-8) lost to Corwen (123-4) by 6 wkts; Dolgellau (39) lost to Llay Welfare (40-1) by 9 wkts; Llanrwst (71) lost to Gwersyllt Park II (155-6) by 84 runs; Pwllheli (186-8) beat Carmel & District (185-5) by 2 wkts; St Asaph II (198-7) beat Marchwiel & Wrexham (96) by 102 runs
Fixtures, Saturday, 9 May: Carmel & District v Brymbo II; Corwen v Llanrwst; Dolgellau v St Asaph II; Gwersyllt Park II v Menai Bridge II; Marchwiel & Wrexham v Denbigh II; Pwllheli v Llay Welfare
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