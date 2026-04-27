TALYBONT Rachels Cricket Club start their league season next weekend with two local derbies.
On Saturday, the second team face Aberystwyth at Geufron, whilst the first team host Commoners at the Vicarage Ground on Sunday.
The first team will certainly hope to challenge for honours this year after finishing third in the Fine and Country WWCCC table last year. They will be led by Anup Menon, assisted by vice-captain Sumesh Antony.
The side looks to be a strong batting one, with Menon, Antony and Anant Saxena all looking run hungry.
The bowling will be led by long-time spearhead Phil Abraham, complemented by the accuracy of Milton John. The spin of Jestus Jerry will be a useful weapon as the season goes on.
The second team have a prolific batsman of their own in captain Vinod Mathew. His deputies are all-rounder Anish Kuriakose and the powerful batsman Vivek Nair. Lahiru Chamil will be looking to build on last season’s batting success and Jacob Mathew will be effective as an opening bowler.
The club have been very fortunate to have gained new sponsors. Long-time benefactors Rachels Dairy continue with their support, and local business ‘Homely Baskets’ are contributing to Kit costs. Support has also been forthcoming from financial experts ‘Lifeline’.
The club are also delighted to have been awarded a grant from the Flutter UKI Cash4Clubs programme, delivered in partnership with Sported. The generous amount of money awarded from this programme will enable the club to buy much needed playing equipment and offset hiring costs.
The preparation match vs Carmi Roots CC from Cardiff showed good portents. A 20-20 match at the Vicarage went to the very last ball, with Talybont Rachels getting home off the very last ball.
The visitors posted a seemingly formidable 223-9, with Rajith and Blesson Isac both posting half centuries. Sanish John contributed a useful 36. The total would have been more but for the accuracy of Anish Kuriakose, 2-29, and Vivek Nair, 3-22. Jestus Jerry chipped in with two wickets.
The chase seemed doomed at 20-2, but once Anup Menon opened his shoulders and sighted the long-on boundary, the chase was on.
He contributed 39, aided by Ijaz Kalamban, an array of inventive shots getting him to 45. Titus Mathew blended touch and power, facing only a single dot ball as he raced to an unbeaten 67. Kuriakose chipped in with 24 as a stand of 97 won the game.
The club looks forward to another enjoyable season and extends a warm invitation to all new players.
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