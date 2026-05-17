ABERYSTWYTH University Women claimed the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bont Ladies at Park Avenue on Saturday.
The final marked a changing of the guard, as it was the first not to feature Tregaron Turfs or Aberystwyth Development since 2018—and a historic occasion for Bont, competing in their first ever cup final. It was also a big moment for 16-year-old goalkeeper Fflur Meredith, playing her second ever game which was a first start for Bont and first in goal.
Despite missing several key players, including Lily McLoughlin, Nora Laziri and Elizabeth Norvill, the university side started strongly and took the lead after just eight minutes, Robyn Evans firing home.
Bont responded well and came close to an equaliser, but the Uni goalkeeper reacted quickly to clear the danger. However, the students controlled much of the first half and doubled their advantage on 40 minutes when Evans struck again, capitalising on hesitation from Meredith.
Bont improved significantly after the break, creating pressure with a series of dangerous corners and free-kicks, one of which flashed across the goalmouth untouched. Substitute Catherine Davies came closest on 70 minutes, breaking through one-on-one, only to be denied by a fine save.
Late on, Meredith produced a superb double save and captain Lowri Gore cleared off the line as the students went in search of a third goal.
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