ABERYSTWYTH University Commoners produced a superb all-round team performance to secure an impressive 46-run victory against Tywyn in the Fine and Country' conference in difficult cold conditions.
Leading from the front, Waqar delivered a remarkable all-round display.
After scoring a magnificent century with the bat, he later dismantled Tywyn’s chase with a brilliant five-wicket haul.
His innings was built around crucial partnerships, particularly a match-defining 112-run stand with Ehtasham.
Sohaib also returned to form with an important contribution of 37 runs.
The Commoners posted a competitive total of 220, which proved challenging to defend given the conditions.
However, the bowlers responded brilliantly from the outset.
Ehtasham Bhai provided early breakthroughs, including the key wicket of Tywyn’s dangerous batsman Joe.
Zohaib and Sai then bowled disciplined and economical middle overs, applying pressure and keeping the scoring rate under control.
Despite the strong bowling effort, the game remained in the balance with Tywyn requiring 67 runs from the final six overs while still having six wickets in hand.
However, Waqar returned for his final spell and completely swung the contest in Commoners’ favour by taking four wickets in just two overs.
Ehtasham Bhai finished with three wickets, while Sai added another scalp as Commoners eventually sealed a memorable 46-run victory.
The team’s fielding effort also played a significant role in the win.
Alex and AK impressed in the field, while Satish produced an exceptional wicketkeeping performance, taking several crucial catches throughout the match.
It was a brilliant victory and a proud team performance by the Commoners.
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