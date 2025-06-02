Commoners (219 all out) beat Rachel’s Talybont 1stXI (82, all out) by 137 runs
Fine and County West Wales Cricket Conference
ON a breezy and overcast day, with the outfield still damp from morning rain and the pitch sweating under the covers it was obvious whichever side won the toss would insert the opposition, given the ability in both teams’ bowling attacks, writes Michele Watson.
Graison John called correctly and trusted Milton John and Joel Abraham to exploit the favourable conditions.
His trust was repaid when John produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Sohaib Syed for a duck, but it wasn’t until Joel’s fifth over that the decision to bowl was fully vindicated when the youngster snared two victims from his six legitimate deliveries to leave Commoners in trouble at 40 for 3.
This soon became 66 for 5 with Joel collecting another wicket, bowling in tandem with father Phil, who after an expensive first over found his usual rhythm to pick up the first victim of an eventual three.
While the carnage continued from one end Commoners skipper Mo Aslam, coming in at first drop, patiently bided his time.
Realising that the situation called for the proverbial Captain’s Knock, he found a willing ally in Waqar Younis who scored a studied 22 before both fell within three balls after an impressive partnership of 74.
The prize wicket of Aslam was taken by Anant who bowled seven challenging overs unchanged and was unlucky to just get that one wicket.
With only nine overs left Rachel’s were in the driving set but some phenomenal power hitting from Farhan (14), Faisal (39) and Hozefa (25) lifted Commoners to a defendable total before Phil Abraham used his experience to end the fun, bowling Hozefa with the fourth ball of the penultimate over.
With the sun now out, it looked as if a close game could well be in the offing but despite some good shot selection targeting the gaps and purposeful running from opener Anant and number three Titus Mathew, Rachel’s quickly found themselves in the same predicament Commoners had been at 44 for 4. Anant made 15 and Mathew 12.
In Waqar and Ishan, Commoners have unearthed a quick and dangerous opening pair.
Waqar picked up the first two wickets harrying the batters with extra pace, both skying the ball after playing too late at lifting deliveries.
Ishan joined the party making a devilish caught and bowled chance look nonchalant before Waqar uprooted Jestus’s off pole with a searing yorker.
With a deep batting line up there was every chance Rachels would stage the same recovery as their hosts but sensing sudden scoreboard pressure Aslam turned to the change bowlers of Michele Watson and Arshad Sher.
Both canny operators used their experience and accuracy to invite the middle and lower order into playing across the line as wickets fell regularly.
Five batsmen were bowled whilst Phil Abraham fell to a running catch at long-on. Sumesh showed brief resistance with a well-placed six.
Waqar, Watson and Arshad all took three wickets.
Despite the result Rachel’s remain at their strongest a good outfit and while they are hampered personnel wise by commendably fielding a second eleven they were gracious in admitting it just wasn’t their day against Commoners.
