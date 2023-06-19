Dolgellau lost another home match on Saturday when they fell to an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Northop 2nds, who go to the top of Division 1 with their win.
Dolgellau 122 lost to Northop 2nds 123 for 2 by 8 wickets, North Wales League, Division One
On a humid afternoon, Dolgellau were asked to bat first by visiting captain Joe Griffiths and could only manage 122 being all out with still six overs to be bowled.
Northop took their time as they lost just two wickets reaching a winning 123 for 2 with 10 overs to spare.
Dolgellau’s innings started disastrously, from the second ball Stuart Evans was run out without facing when Jack Williamson called him through for a quick single, the fielder Rob Alderson.
This did not deter Williamson, as he and Morgan Yorke put together a partnership of 51 in 14 overs for the second wicket.
However when both of those batters were dismissed on that total the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals while only scoring another 71 runs for the loss of nine wickets in effect, on an unpredictable batting strip.
Williamson fell to a brute of a delivery bowled by Finn Jenkins, which reared up and hit the top of the bat on its way through to the keeper Henry Dowd. Williamson made 16.
In the next over Yorke was bowled by spinner Sandeep Anantharaman as he went back to one which kept low.
Yorke top scored for his side with 32 from 39 balls and struck six boundaries.
Jenkins took the next 2 wickets to fall.
At 63 Sam Williams was adjudged lbw and at 95 Jaco Oosthuizen was bowled.
Jaco and Jonathan Lloyd had a stand of 32 for the 5th wicket before Jaco fell for 30 with three fours.
The last five wickets could only add 27 runs. Lloyd was out lbw for 11 to the returning Tom Sudder, who also had Joe Williamson caught behind by Dowd; 104 for 7.
On 113 Rob Humphreys was bowled by slow bowler Darren Williams for 7, which was followed by Dowd catching Richard Rees off Williams and Moc Llywelyn being lbw to Joe Griffiths as Dolgellau were all out for a well below par 122. Dave Jenkins on 9 was the not out batter.
Finn Jenkins claimed 3 for 34 from his seven overs. Sudder had 2 for 38 from 9 overs, Williams 2 for 10 from 6 overs, Sandeep 1 for 17 from 9 excellent overs and Griffiths 1 for 21 from 8 overs.
Northop had moved on slowly to 29 in 9 overs before they lost a wicket.
Paul Lindfield was out lbw to Yorke for 12, all in fours.
The same bowler then thought he had opener James Roberts caught behind as he apparently edged the ball to the keeper Humphreys, but the panel umpire used by Northop did not give it out.
Roberts was to stay at the crease making an undefeated 45. With the score on 58 Alderson was out lbw for 16.
This proved to be the last success for Dolgellau. Roberts and Dowd took their side to a winning 123 for 2 in 35 overs, having an unbroken alliance of 65.
Dowd struck 6 fours in his 36 not out from 26 deliveries and Roberts made 45 not out, also 6 fours, but faced 121 balls.
Sam Williams was by far the best of the bowlers, only 7 runs coming from his 9 overs, 5 of which were maidens, taking 1 wicket.
Yorke had 1 for 23 from 7 overs. Jack Williamson had no success this time, 9 overs for 42, Llywelyn bowled 5 overs for 28, Joe Williamson 3 overs for 14 and Richard Rees 2 overs for 6 runs. Northop went home with 14 points while Dolgellau had 1 point.