DOLGELLAU’S Phil Leeds was part of the Wales Over 50s Cricket squad that impressed at the Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town.
Postman Leedsy played in the opening two matches but a shoulder injury cut short his two-week stay in South Africa as he returned home for treatment.
Phil posted during the first week of the two-week World Cup campaign which finished on Monday: “Due to my shoulder injury I’m returning home for early treatment - sorry , but thanks so much to everyone for the support especially those that helped me fund getting here.
“I had a cortisone injection in February to sort out a rotator cuff impingement- to get me through this tournament and a Dolgellau Cricket Club season and Wales Over 50s Cricket county championship season. All was well with total freedom of movement being the best it’s been for 5/6 years.
“But having trained and practised and feeling some stiffness and resistance it ended badly yesterday trying to bowl versus Canada with some sort of damage to my shoulder."
Phil played in the defeat to Pakistan Over 50s and the win against Canada Over 50s before flying home.
Wales played an incredible match to finish their World Cup campaign against Cricket West Indies Masters Association in the Bowl Final losing by just one wicket with eight balls to spare.
• The World Cup Final was won by England against South Africa on Monday.