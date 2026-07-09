BALA Town and striker Cameron Ferguson have parted company by mutual consent, bringing an end to the forward’s short but impactful spell at Maes Tegid.
The 23-year-old, son of former Everton and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson, had been expected to play a leading role in Bala’s push for an immediate return to the Cymru Premier after the club announced last month that he would remain following relegation to the Cymru North. However, following positive discussions between both parties, the club has confirmed his departure.
Ferguson arrived from Flint Town United midway through last season and wasted little time making his mark. In just 11 appearances for the Lakesiders, he scored six goals and registered two assists, becoming a key figure in Bala’s attack during the closing stages of the campaign.
His performances, coupled with a strong work ethic and professional approach, quickly earned him the respect of teammates, coaching staff and supporters alike. During his six months with the club, Ferguson established himself as a popular figure on and off the pitch.
The striker’s departure leaves Bala searching for a replacement ahead of the new Cymru North season, while Ferguson is likely to attract considerable interest from clubs across the Welsh football pyramid. His proven record at Cymru Premier level and ability to influence games in the final third are expected to make him a sought-after signing.
Confirming the news, Bala Town thanked the forward for his contribution during his time at the club.
A club statement said: “Everyone at Bala Town FC would like to thank Cameron for his dedication and contribution during his time with the club. We wish him every success and all the very best in the next chapter of his career.”
While his stay in Bala proved brief, Ferguson leaves having made a notable impression, and his next move will be watched with interest as he looks to continue his career elsewhere.
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