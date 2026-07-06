PWLLHELI have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of promising youngster Osian Thomas.
Thomas arrives from Caernarfon Town's Development setup, where he has earned a reputation as an exciting prospect while continuing to develop his game.
Now ready for the next step in his career, the talented youngster will be aiming to make a big impact in Tier 3 football and add further quality to the Rec club's squad.
Announcing the move, Pwllheli said: “We can’t wait to see Osian in the black and white shirt and wish him every success for the season ahead.”
The signing comes as preparations for the new campaign gather pace.
Pwllheli produced an encouraging display on Saturday as they held newly-promoted Porthmadog to a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly, with plenty of positives for the management team to take from the contest.
They showed good organisation and determination throughout, continuing to build momentum ahead of the season opener.
Attention now turns to another testing pre-season fixture when Llandudno visit the Rec on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm, with Pwllheli looking to maintain their progress and fitness levels.
The day's action will begin with the Development teams meeting at 10.45am, giving supporters the chance to watch both clubs' emerging talent in action before the senior sides take to the field.
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