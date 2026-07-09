DOLGELLAU Athletic have confirmed that Reserves Manager Dai Roberts has stepped down from his role after three years at the helm.
Roberts leaves having made a significant contribution to the club’s reserve side, overseeing more than 50 matches and helping guide the team to the highest league finish in its history.
His commitment, hard work and dedication have been instrumental in the development of the squad over the past three seasons, earning the respect of players, coaches and supporters alike.
With Roberts now stepping aside, the club is preparing for a new chapter. Dolgellau Athletic will begin the search for a new management team as the Reserves look to reset and build towards the future in the Cambrian Tyres League's Tier 5 competition.
A club statement said: “On behalf of everyone at Dolgellau AAFC, we would like to thank Dai for his commitment, time and support for the club.
“We wish him all the very best for the future.”
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