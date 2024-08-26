Abergele 51 lost to Dolgellau 52 for 0 by 10 wickets
North Wales Cricket League, Division One
THERE was a comprehensive maximum points win for Dolgellau on Saturday when they dismissed home team Abergele for just 51, which spanned 26.4 overs, and then raced to victory without losing a wicket, only taking 5.1 overs.
Dolgellau's bowling supremo was Lafras Van Vuuren who sent down 7.4 overs taking 7 wickets for 16 runs, the best bowling figures in Division 1 this season, surpassing the 7 for 19 of his compatriot and teammate Jaco Oosthuizen, at home to Pontblyddyn in July.
This time Oosthuizen opened the batting with Morgan Yorke as Dolgellau cantered to a 10 wicket success.
Abergele skipper Lewis Tolond decided to bat first, his side scoring over two hundred when batting first the previous week.
However it was not to be for the hosts on this occasion, scoring just 16 runs from the same amount of overs and losing 4 wickets in the process.
The reason for this was some good, steady opening bowling by skipper Jack Williams and Sion Francis. Williams claimed the first 2 wickets to fall, Ranjith Thozhuthingal, caught by Stuart Evans and Tolond, bowled, while only conceding 4 runs from his 6 overs.
At the other end Francis was unlucky not to take a wicket as he bowled his 9 overs in one spell.
Indeed his last 3 overs were maidens, 10 runs coming off his economical stint. Number 3 batter Ayman Ahmad stayed in the middle for 66 deliveries as he saw 6 batters dismissed at the other end.
Except for the run out of Ed Rooney by a return from Jon Tolhurst, all the other 7 wickets went down to Lafras Van Vuuren.
Nathan Aldridge and Lalmon Tv were both bowled; 16 for 4.
After the run out of Rooney, Karl Higgins was out to a very sharp catch at short leg by Yorke to make it 21 for 6 from 19 overs, the bowlers giving nothing away.
Luke Sellers hit out but gave a catch to Williams, before Ahmad's stay ended to leave it at 40 for 8, bowled by Lafras for 19, the only double figure score of the innings, hitting 2 fours.
Eleven runs later it was all over for Abergele, bowled out for 51, Lafras closing things out by bowling Rana Das and having Iwan Thomas lbw.
Gareth Edwards was not out 7, with only the third boundary of the innings.
Lafras superb bowling figures were 7.4 overs, 3 maidens, 7 wickets for 16 runs.
Jack Williams had 6 overs, 4 maidens, 2 wickets for 6 runs. Francis 9 overs, 4 maidens, 10 runs and Jack Williamson 4 overs for 17 runs.
After the 30 minute tea interval it took Dolgellau just 18 minutes and 31 deliveries to make the 52 runs required for their win.
Aggressive batting by Oosthuizen and Yorke saw them strike10 boundaries between them. Yorke hit a six and 5 fours in his unbeaten 30 and Oosthuizen hit the boundary 4 times in his 19 not out.
Yorke and Oosthuizen gave Dolgellau a 10 wicket victory, the match finishing at 2.33 pm. For Abergele, Tolond had 2 overs for 22, Aldridge 1 over for 7 runs, Edwards 1 over for 9 and Higgins 1.1 overs for 12 runs. Dolgellau take 15 points from the match.
Division Four
Dolgellau 2nds 134 for 4 beat Llanrwst 2nds 133 for 7 by 6 wickets
At The Marian on Saturday, Dolgellau 2nds defeated visitors Llanrwst 2nds by 6 wickets in Division 4 of The North Wales League.
Llanrwst decided to bat first and notched up 133 for 7 from their 40 overs.
Dolgellau responded with a winning 134 for 4 in 29.3 overs, skipper Alex Yorke making an unbeaten half century.
Llanrwst captain, Matty Lloyd top scored for his side with 36, his fellow opener Ian Nicholls made 19 and number five Lee Thomas 13.
For the hosts, youngster James Conde impressed taking 2 wickets for 11 from 5 overs.
Lowri Parry also bowled well with 2 for 12 from 7 overs.
The other wicket takers were Llio Parry, 1 for 28 from 8, Dan Williams 1 for 8 from 4 and Joel Eynon 1 for 41 from 6 overs. Alex Yorke had 8 good overs for 13 runs while Dyfan Hughes had 2 overs for 14.
Llio and Tom Conde held a catch each. Yorke then opened the batting and proceeded to 54 not out with 7 fours.
Yorke and Dan Williams had an unbroken alliance of 50 to take Dolgellau to the winning line, Dan finishing on 24 not out, 2 boundaries.
Earlier Niki Williams and Sam Jones made important contributions, both batters scoring 16 apiece, Dolgellau winning by 6 wickets.
Ethan Harborne had 2 wickets for the visitors.
On Sunday at Brymbo CC, Dolgellau's Lafras Van Vuuren played for a South Africa Select team against a North Wales Select XI.
Lafras took 2 wickets as North Wales were all out for 281. South Africa reached 282 for 5 with 3 overs to spare, for a 5 wicket victory, Lafras not required to bat.