ABERDOVEY Golf Club was recently named Wales Golf Course of the Year at the 2025 Golf Course Awards.
The accolade was presented during a prestigious ceremony at Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates Stadium.
The awards recognise outstanding courses and facilities across the golfing landscape, with a particular focus on progress made over the past 12 months. Judging criteria placed strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, accessibility, course conditioning, and meaningful contributions to local communities.
Winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges.
Reflecting on the judging process, chair of judges Nick Dougherty said: “As judges, we looked for courses and facilities that met every criteria point – those that have improved the playing experience and the overall property, while also taking an active role in their communities through programmes and initiatives that promote inclusivity.
“All of this year’s winners have succeeded in delivering a first-class experience on and off the course.”
“We are absolutely delighted to have received this award.” said Susie Waldock, general manager of Aberdovey Golf Club. “It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our outstanding team of loyal staff throughout the club, our committee, and our members, all of whom contribute to the character and spirit that define Aberdovey. The collective team effort is at the heart of everything we achieve.”
“We look forward to welcoming even more golfers to experience Aberdovey in 2025 and beyond,” added head professional Rob Grier. “This award is not just a milestone for our club, but a tribute to everyone who contributes to its unique spirit.”
Fellow category winners: GB & Ireland Golf Course of the Year: Ballyneety Golf Club, County Limerick; England Golf Course of the Year: Prince’s Golf Club, Kent;Scotland Golf Course of the Year: The Championship Course at Carnoustie; Ireland Golf Course of the Year: Enniscrone Golf Club, County Sligo
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.