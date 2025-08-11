Dolgellau 157 for 6 lost to Mold 158 for 7 by 3 wickets
North Wales Cricket League, Division One
IN Division 1 on Saturday, after bottom side Dolgellau had scored 157 for 6, visiting league leaders Mold were on the ropes at 42 for 6 and 82 for 7; but there was to be no surprise result on the Marian.
The Mold 8th wicket pairing of Connor Hughes and Chris Boulton had an unbroken partnership of 76 to to take their team to a three wicket victory and keep them on course for promotion to the Premier Division.
Dolgellau spinner Lafras Van Vuuren had done the main damage to the Mold top order, pocketing 5 for just 13 from his 9 overs, 3 of which were maidens.
With the total on 15, George Godwin was caught and bowled by Joe Williamson.
Opener Ewan Hill and Louis Boulton moved it on to 38, at which Lafras claimed his first wicket, Boulton lbw, the first of 4 such dismissals.
Next to go was Hill for 28 out of 39, bowled by Jack Williamson, having hit 5 fours.
Richard Crane, Isaac Allen and John Crane all departed to Lafras to make the score 42 for 6 and leave Dolgellau firmly in charge after 15 overs.
However it was another 8 overs and 40 runs before the hosts took the next wicket that of Ian Noonan for 26, bowled by Lafras; 82 for 7. Lafras' final figures were 9 overs, 3 maidens, 5 wickets, 13 runs.
After Lafras' bowling stint came to an end the other bowlers, try as they might, could not dislodge number six batter Connor Hughes and his partner Chris Boulton whose unbroken stand of 76 took Mold to 158 for 7 from 41.1 overs, and a 3 wicket success.
Hughes made 40 not out from 95 balls and Boulton 32 not out from 52.
To go with Lafras' 5 for 13, Joe Williamson had 1 for 31 from 6 overs and Jack Williamson 1 for 50 from 9.
Sion Francis, although without a wicket, had a good spell 9 overs for 22 runs, while skipper Jack Williams bowled 6 overs for 24 runs.
Earlier, opener Jaco Oosthuizen and Lafras had a second wicket partnership of 69 for Dolgellau in 22 overs.
A direct hit by skipper Isaac Allen saw the departure of Lafras, run out for 32 with 2 sixes.
Jaco and Jack Williamson added 24 before Jaco was out for 41 caught by Allen, off the bowling of Noonan, having struck 4 boundaries. Williamson and Lahiru Chamil put on 30, the former hitting 5 fours in his 30, caught Chris Boulton, bowled Richard Crane.
Chamil and Anup Menon took it from 125 for 5 to 152 for 6, Allen taking a second catch, this time off Crane, to dismiss Chamil for 14.
Menon was 18 not out when Dolgellau closed on 157 for 6, Francis the other not out batter. Richard Crane took 3 for 19, Munowar Samsodien 1 for 22 and Noonan 1 for 23.
Other bowlers used were John Crane, 9 overs for 34 runs, Lewis Pringle 9 for 38, and George Godwin 4 overs for 18. It was a case of what might have been for Dolgellau on this occasion.
