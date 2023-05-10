The partnership was broken by Aldridge in his second spell, giving him a third wicket, bowling Yorke for 26 with 4 boundaries. Lloyd and Joe Williamson added 38 to move it along to 230 at which Lloyd was caught by Mark Everall at extra cover off Karl Higgins, after hitting 2 fours in his 24. The last 4 overs yielded another 16 runs, the innings closing on 246 for 9. Joe included 3 fours in his 16, caught by Owen Lynam off Luke Sellers, who also had skipper Jack Williams taken by the keeper Gareth Edwards. Sellers also ran out Moc Llywelyn, the not out batters being Dave Jenkins and Callum Taylor.