Abergele 210 for 9 lost to Dolgellau 246 for 9 by 36 runs.
North Wales League - Division 1
Dolgellau made it three successive away wins on Saturday defeating Abergele in a high scoring encounter.
Choosing to bat first on a good batting track Dolgellau totalled 246 for 9 from their 45 overs, Abergele reaching 210 for 9 at the end of their innings. There was some consistent batting all down the order by both sides, but no batter got further than 37.
The visiting openers Jack Williamson and Stuart Evans laid a good foundation scoring 63 in 11 overs before the introduction into the bowling attack of Nathan Aldridge saw him get two lbw decisions in his favour. Aldridge, having his first season with Abergele, dismissed Williamson for 28 (5 fours) and Evans for 35 (a six and 5 fours). From 73 for 2, Sam Williams and Jaco Oosthuizen had an excellent partnership of 78 for the third wicket, both then departing the scene to catches from the slow bowling of Berwyn Thomas.
Williams was caught by Kieran Taylor on the deep fine leg boundary and Oosthuizen was taken at mid off by skipper Lewis Tolond. Sam struck 5 boundaries in his 36, top scorer Jaco hitting 4 fours in his knock of 37. It stood at 158 for 4 from 30 overs, advancing to 192 for 5 courtesy of a Morgan Yorke and Jonathan Lloyd alliance.
The partnership was broken by Aldridge in his second spell, giving him a third wicket, bowling Yorke for 26 with 4 boundaries. Lloyd and Joe Williamson added 38 to move it along to 230 at which Lloyd was caught by Mark Everall at extra cover off Karl Higgins, after hitting 2 fours in his 24. The last 4 overs yielded another 16 runs, the innings closing on 246 for 9. Joe included 3 fours in his 16, caught by Owen Lynam off Luke Sellers, who also had skipper Jack Williams taken by the keeper Gareth Edwards. Sellers also ran out Moc Llywelyn, the not out batters being Dave Jenkins and Callum Taylor.
Aldridge was the pick of the bowlers taking 3 for 37 from his 9 overs. He was supported by Thomas 2 for 15, Sellers 2 for 18 and Higgins 1 for 41.
Abergele also got off to a flying start notching up 65 in the first 10 overs, Everall and Gareth Edwards punishing the opening bowlers and taking advantage of the first 9 overs fielding restrictions. Leg spinner Jack Williamson took the first wicket to fall, that of Everall well caught on the long on boundary by Stuart Evans, striking 6 fours in his 35.
Edwards and Aldridge took it on to 94, at which Williamson claimed a second wicket, Edwards acrobatically caught on the long off boundary by Callum Taylor.
Edwards also hit 6 fours as he top scored with 37. Four runs later Oosthuizen produced a good delivery to bowl Aldridge for 10. Tolond made 13, stumped by Jenkins for Williamson’s third wicket, which became four when he bowled Higgins for 14 with a six. Lynam and Sellers added 47 for the 6th wicket, Lynam scored 31 caught by Jack Wiliamson off Yorke who also had Sellers lbw for 19, to make it 185 for 7 with 10 overs remaining.
Taylor made 15, to take it beyond the two hundred mark, being out to a well taken catch by Sam Williams at long on, a third wicket for Yorke. Gareth J Edwards was bowled by Jack Williams who had a good spell of 9 overs for just 19 runs, before proceedings ended on 210 for 9 after the 45 overs. Rana Das and Thomas were the not out batters as Dolgellau won by 36 runs.
Jack Williamson claimed 4 for 38, Yorke 3 for 47, Jack Williams 1 for 19 and Oosthuizen 1 for 39. Dolgellau earned 12 points to Abergele’s 3 points.
Dolgellau 2nds 149 for 7 lost to Pwllheli 155 by 6 runs.
Dolgellau 2nds had their first outing of the season, at home to Pwllheli, who have only entered one side in the league this season. It was a close affair, Pwllheli coming out on top by just 6 runs. There were two outstanding batting displays, opener Ben Cowper scored 93 for the visitors, while number three batter Tom Kistruck made 74 for Dolgellau.
Asked to bat first Pwllheli were all out for 155 in the 38th of their 40 overs.
Besides Cowper’s 93 only Dan Pigott reached double figures with 10. Tom Conde claimed 3 for 14 from 4 overs and Phil Deane 2 for 21 from 6.3. There were 2 wickets for 29 by Kistruck who also had a catch and a run out. Deane and keeper Alun Roberts held a catch each while Dan Williams had a run out.
The hosts got as far as 149 for 7 before their overs ran out. Kistruck hit a six and 8 fours in his 74, having a 2nd wicket partnership of 96 with his captain Alex Yorke who made 38. Niki Williams finished on 18 not out as Dolgellau lost by 6 runs.
Visiting captain, Adam Williams claimed 2 for 30, Neil Williams 1 for 15 and Pigott 1 for 24. Pigott also had a run out, with Iwan Moore having 2 run outs, keeper Hari Glyn Williams having a stumping. Pwllheli 11 points, Dolgellau 2nds 4 points.