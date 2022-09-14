Dolgellau need final day win to avoid North Wales League relegation
Jaco Oosthuizen scores 70 runs to give Dolgellau hope to stay in Division One
Marchwiel & Wrexham (86) lost to Dolgellau (176-7) by 90 runs
Dolgellau boosted their chances of staying in Division 1 of The North Wales League by winning at Marchwiel & Wrexham on Saturday.
Dolgellau’s final game is at home to Llanrwst and a win will keep them up.
Winning the toss and batting on an unpredictable strip with inconsistent bounce, Dolgellau notched up a decent total of 176 for 7 from their 45 overs and then dismissed Marchwiel for 86 in the 26th over.
Jaco Oosthuizen scored his second successive half century making 70 for the visitors.
Dolgellau lost a wicket in the second over, Jack Williamson caught at mid-off by Sam Shoemark from the bowling of Phil Oddie, who did not concede a run until the last ball of his 6th over, using the vagaries of the surface to his advantage, only one scoring shot coming from his first seven overs.
Opener Sion Francis and Stuart Evans added 32 for the second wicket before the latter was out caught by Sam Heard-Edwards in Oddie’s 7th over.
Francis had struck seven fours in his 30 out of the total of 49 when he played on to a Scott Lawrenson delivery in the 17th over.
There was a partnership of 39 for the fourth wicket between the hard hitting Oosthuizen and Morgan Yorke who was caught at mid-off by Jay Lee off Gareth Evans to make it 82 for 4.
Phil Leeds joined Oosthuizen in the middle having an alliance of 47.
Oosthuizen reached his half century from 72 balls punishing any loose deliveries, and was on 50 when Leeds was bowled for 12 by Jay Lee with seven overs remaining.
Dave Jenkins helped Oosthuizen to add 39 important runs for the 6th wicket, before Lawrenson bowled Jenkins; 168 for 6 in the 43rd over.
Oosthuizen did not quite make it to the end of the innings, being caught and bowled with three deliveries remaining, a third wicket for Lawrenson.
Oosthuizen hit an excellent 70 from 91 balls striking six fours.
The Dolgellau innings closed on 176 for 7, the not out batsmen Joe Williamson and Jack Williams.
Lawrenson returned 3 for 43 from his allowance of nine overs, but the stand out bowler was Phil Oddie at the start with nine overs, six maidens, 2 for 12.
Gareth Evans had 1 for 22 from 7 overs and Lee 1 for 23 from 4 overs, while Shoemark bowled 9 overs for 31 and Sion Edwards 7 overs for 28.
At the break the visitors believed that they had set a competitive total, and so it proved when Marchwiel were all out for 86 in 25.4 overs.
They never recovered from standing at 9 for 3 in the 4th over.
Morgan Yorke’s 3rd delivery bowled Mike Forgrave, Nick Husbands was run out after a good stop by Jack Williamson and skipper George Forgrave was bowled by Oosthuizen.
It became 30 for 5, Heard-Edwards bowled by Yorke for 10 and Jason Wharam also bowled by Yorke.
Shoemark and Lawrenson put on 31 for the 6th wicket.
The top scoring Shoemark hit a six and four fours in his 31 until he was well caught by Leeds off Jack Williams the ball looping up after hitting the keeper Jenkins.
Two batters were dismissed with the total on 67, Lawrenson bowled by Leeds and Evans bowled by Jack Williams.
Oddie and Sion Edwards managed to add 19 runs, the latter run out by Morgan Yorke and finally Jay Lee stumped by Jenkins in Jack Williamson’s second over.
Oddie was 10 not out in Marchwiel’s total of 86 giving Dolgellau a 90 run victory.
Morgan Yorke claimed 3 for 29 from 7 overs, his third wicket making him the leading wicket taker with 22 Division 1 dismissals, surpassing Sam Williams’ 21 wickets.
Jack Williams had 2 for 30 from seven overs, Oosthuizen 1 for 11 from 4, Leeds 1 for 10 from 6 overs and Jack Williamson 1 for 1 from 1.4 overs, Dolgellau earning a vital 14 points for their win.
As mentioned earlier Dolgellau play their final match on Saturday at home to Llanrwst while Dolgellau 2nds travel to Bersham 2nds who conceded the reverse fixture last weekend.
On Sunday at the Marian there will be a match between North Wales Over 50s and a Wales Over 50s Friendly XI, starting at 12pm.
Northop (121-1) beat Pwllheli (120) by 9 wkts
IN the Premier Division, Pwllheli suffered their 16th defeat of a disappointing campaign.
Iwan Moore was the visitors’ chief contributor with 32 as Pwllheli slumped to just 120 all out.
For Northop, Bart Ryan-Beswick took 3-19, Matthew Mullarkey 2-17 and Charlie Collins 2-20.
The hosts sailed over the line to 121-1 in reply off 24 overs, Richard Walker with an unbeaten 56, passing the 900-run mark in all matches for the season, while James Roberts finished 40 not out.
• Brymbo’s chance of winning the Division Three title was ended on Sunday after their game at Pwllheli was abandoned after one innings due to the inclement weather.
Brymbo had built up a respectable knock with Joss Robert on 86 and captain George Bourne with 33 helping them to 224-7 off 40 overs.
For Pwllheli, Harri Adams took 3 for 33 off 4, Neil Williams 2 for 15 off 5, Logan Rhys Morgan 1 for 49 off 0, and Ioan Lloyd 1 for 41 off 5.
