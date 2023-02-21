A DOLGELLAU cricket player is looking forward to representing Wales at the Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town.
Club stalwart Phil Leeds has over 40 caps for Wales and is the only one in the squad of 16 from north of Merthyr Tydfil.
All rounder Leedsy is a mid order batter and seam/off spin bowler; he often opens the bowling and is a brilliant fielder.
The 54-year-old forced his way into the Wales side in 2019 with many contributions in crucial games.
He has personal sponsors from local businesses that are helping him fund the trip (all self funded) who also helped him play in the Caribbean cup in Barbados back in November.
He enjoys huge local support from Dolgellau where he puts so much back into the game.
An ex-electrician, Phil is a family man who became a postman back in 1998.
His highest score for Wales is 68 not out off 56 balls against Gloucestershire and he took three wickets for 43 runs against Worcestershire.
For his club, his best figures are 147 not out versus Halkyn and 7 for 19 against Rhewl.
Phil, whos hobbies include cricket, live music and socialising, said: “I’m looking forward to playing against the best over 50s players in the world at Cape Town, taking in the culture of South Africa and making new cricketing friends.”
The Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town is held 6-20 March with 14 international teams at 20 local venues with the final played at Newlands Cricket Ground.
Wales are in Division B with four test playing nations England, India, Pakistan and South Africa and also includes Namibia and UAE.
Wales will make history as their match against South Africa will be the first day / night floodlit over 50s international match.
The Wales squad has been practising hard throughout the winter for the challenge ahead.
All the players in the Wales Over 50s set up are all actively involved in clubs throughout Wales, from Dolgellau in the north, Llanelli in the South West and Chepstow in the South East of Wales.
These players remain active in their clubs as chairman, treasurers, coaches and organisers. They continually put back into the game in Wales where the clubs are the beating heart of Welsh Cricket.
Check out the Wales Over 50s Cricket page on Facebook for match details and live streams.
• Phil is looking for companies or supporters to sponsor him to help fund his trip. To get involved call 07846 964802 or get in touch with Phil on Facebook.