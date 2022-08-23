Father and son Mel and Noa Jones rack up 162 runs
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 10:15 am
Father and son cricketers Mel and Noa Jones (Aberystwyth CC )
Following their previous 11th wicket partnership of 54 runs earlier in the West Wales Conference season, father and son cricketers Mel and Noa Jones posted another impressive partnership of 162 runs for the fourth wicket for Aberystwyth Firsts’ victory against Aberystwyth Seconds on Saturday
Noa, 13, finished on 56 not out with Mel posting an unbeaten 86.
Aberystwyth II (130) lost to Aberystwyth (198-3) by 68 runs.
