UNDER sunny skies Talybont Rachels Seconds hosted the in form Aberystwyth at Vicarage Fields.
Winning the toss Rachels elected to bat and came under pressure from the opening pace attack of Knights (3-27) and Krishna (1-26) and they were soon in trouble with their top four batsmen in the pavilion for less than 32.
Captain Loxdale changed the bowling after 10 overs and after Salmon (1-12) had struck it was set up for Graham Saunders (5-17) to decimate the middle and lower order of the hosts.
Coming on and initially striking in his second over it was in his fourth that he pulled off the rare feat of a hat trick followed by a fourth consecutive wicket to leave Rachels in tatters at 91 all out in just 21 overs.
After a short tea interval Aberystwyth opened the innings with Steff Davies and Pranav Krishna and these two navigated the early bowling well punishing any errant deliveries with Davies (35) playing hard and straight until he was bowled by Arun with a Yorker.
Burrell joined the youngster with a cameo of 17 not out and Krishna finished not with an accomplished 30 not out in just 13 overs to bring the game to a close just after 4.30pm.
Aberystwyth finish their season against Aberaeron on Saturday, 31 August in what could be a crucial game for both clubs.