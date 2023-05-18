Dolgellau lost a wicket in the third over when Stuart Evans was adjudged lbw to Michael Wootton. It advanced to 23 from 12 overs before two stumpings by keeper Romano Franco, both off spinner Ian Martin, made it 35 for 3. Opener Jack Williamson was stumped for 12 and in the 14th over debutant Craig Worley was also stumped. Paceman Wootton bowled 5 excellent overs, a single coming from his first over, the next 4 being maidens, but surprisingly was not given a second spell. Number 3 batter Sam Williams battled to make 20 with 2 boundaries before edging the ball to Franco behind the stumps, Sam and Morgan Yorke putting on 24 runs to leave it on 59 for 4 at the half way stage. The hosts did not lose another wicket, Oosthuizen joining Yorke in an unbroken alliance of 71 runs off 11.1 overs. Yorke struck the ball hard hitting 7 fours, reaching 50 not out just before his side reached the target of 130. Oosthuizen struck 2 big sixes in his undefeated 27 as he and Yorke propelled Dolgellau to a winning 130 for 4 in the 34th over. The unused batters were Francis, Jonathan Lloyd, Jack Williams, Humphreys and Joe Williamson.