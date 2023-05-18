THERE was a six wicket win for Dolgellau when they played their first home match of the season on Saturday.
Dolgellau 130 for 4 beat Hawarden Park 129 for 8 by 6 wickets, North Wales League Division One
Opting to bat first Hawarden Park were restricted to 129 for 8 from their 45 overs, Dolgellau then taking 33.3 overs to reach 130 for 4 thanks to an unbroken partnership of 71 between Morgan Yorke and Jaco Oosthuizen, Yorke making a half-century.
The visitors started well, openers Owen Skillander and skipper Campbell Marr scoring 64 runs in 16.2 overs. The introduction into the bowling attack of Sion Francis and Jack Williamson slowed things down as Dolgellau started taking wickets. Francis broke the opening partnership having Skillander expertly caught in the slips by Jack Williamson. Skillander hit 3 fours in his 26. Hawarden then lost 3 more wickets as just 22 runs were added in 14 overs. Francis held a catch at point to dismiss Oliver Tyndall, in Sam Williams’ first over, having replaced Francis at the town end. Spinners Sam Williams and Jack Williamson proved to be the epitome of frugality, their combined 18 overs only going for 20 runs. Romano Franco was bowled by Williamson, who also ran out Marr for 25. 86 for 4 became 103 for 5, Luke Tyndall bowled by Oosthuizen, for 12. Another 3 wickets went down and the innings closed on 129 for 8. Ian Martin was bowled, a second victim for Oosthuizen; Tom Norris bowled by Francis and James Martin run out by keeper Rob Humphreys from the last ball of the 45 overs. Adam De Rycke was on 12 not out at the close.
Jack Williamson had excellent bowling figures of 9 overs 3 maidens 1 for 9, as did Sam Williams 9 overs 4 maidens 1 for 11. Oosthuizen had 8 overs 2 for 19 and Francis 9 overs 2 for 37, Hawarden Park being restricted to 129 after being 64 for no wicket. At the start of the innings Yorke had 5 overs for 14 runs and skipper Jack Williams 5 overs for 32.
Dolgellau lost a wicket in the third over when Stuart Evans was adjudged lbw to Michael Wootton. It advanced to 23 from 12 overs before two stumpings by keeper Romano Franco, both off spinner Ian Martin, made it 35 for 3. Opener Jack Williamson was stumped for 12 and in the 14th over debutant Craig Worley was also stumped. Paceman Wootton bowled 5 excellent overs, a single coming from his first over, the next 4 being maidens, but surprisingly was not given a second spell. Number 3 batter Sam Williams battled to make 20 with 2 boundaries before edging the ball to Franco behind the stumps, Sam and Morgan Yorke putting on 24 runs to leave it on 59 for 4 at the half way stage. The hosts did not lose another wicket, Oosthuizen joining Yorke in an unbroken alliance of 71 runs off 11.1 overs. Yorke struck the ball hard hitting 7 fours, reaching 50 not out just before his side reached the target of 130. Oosthuizen struck 2 big sixes in his undefeated 27 as he and Yorke propelled Dolgellau to a winning 130 for 4 in the 34th over. The unused batters were Francis, Jonathan Lloyd, Jack Williams, Humphreys and Joe Williamson.
Ian Martin finished with 3 for 26 from his 9 overs. Wootton 1 for 1 from 5, the only other wicket taker. Norris had 5 overs for 16, James Martin 7 overs for 38, Fabio Franco 5 overs for 39 and De Rycke 2.3 overs for 6 runs. Dolgellau take 13 points and Hawarden Park 2 points.
Division 4
Llanrwst 2nds 73 lost to Dolgellau 2nds 89 by 16 runs
Dolgellau 2nds came out on top when they travelled to Llanrwst 2nds, winning by 16 runs. Choosing to bat first Dolgellau were all out for 89 in the 38th of their 40 overs. However, that proved to be enough as Llanrwst were dismissed for 73 in the 33rd over. Tom Conde top scored for the visitors, making 22, captain Richard Rees scored 16, Moc Llywelyn 15 and Iwan Parry 13 not out. The wicket takers were Dewi Parry 3 for 19, Lee Thomas 2 for 5 off 8 overs, Gaz Jones 2 for 11, Leon Doran 1 for 20 and Dan Jones 1 for 32. Iwan Parry then claimed 3 for 9 from 6 overs when the hosts batted. He was supported by Rees 2 for 13, Matthew Maslin 2 for 31, Joel Eynon 2 for 3 off 2.3 and Moc Llywelyn 1 for 11 from 8 overs. For Llanrwst only Dewi Parry, with 15, reached double figures as his side fell for 73. There was a catch apiece for Rees, Alex Yorke, Dan Williams and keeper Dave Jenkins as Dolgellau won by 16 runs.
Joel Eynon played for Cricket Wales North Under 13s Development when they won away at Kings School, Chester in a midweek friendly encounter. Eynon opened the bowling, his 3 overs only going for 7 runs, his side eventually winning by 47 runs.