AFTER a 10‑year absence, the Brechfa Bike Rally returned to the iconic Brechfa Forest last weekend, bringing motorsport back to the famous tower block stages for the first time in a decade.
Organised by Dyfed Dirt Bike Club, the two‑day event took place in terrain that has hosted everything from the Coracle Stages Rally in the 1970s to Wales Rally GB in the 2000s. Riders tackled four 26‑mile laps on Saturday, including a special test, with dry conditions helping keep the dust manageable.
The rally formed part of both the Big Bike British Rally Series and the British Sidecar Enduro Championship, attracting just under 100 competitors.
In the sidecar class, local pairing Alun Davies and James Ferguson, from Caio near Lampeter, secured maximum points with a commanding win. Harry Hillier‑Rees took top honours in the big bike solo class, while Dylan Hughes edged the beginners’ class by just two seconds.
Veteran riders Calvin Williams and Aled Williams also competed, having both started their careers at Brechfa events more than 40 years ago.
Sunday remained dry after overnight rain settled the dust. Organisers thanked Natural Resources Wales and RWE for their support in helping bring motorsport back to the forest.
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