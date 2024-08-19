Rachel’s Talybont 99ao (22.4overs), Lampeter 102/2 (23.1 overs). Lampeter won by 8 wickets
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Club County ChampionshipLAMPETER concluded their campaign with an impressive away victory against Rachel’s Talybont 1st XI at The Geufron.
Arif Saad called correctly at the toss and having noted a greenish tinge to the track, opted to bowl first in the search of early assistance for the seamers.
Jason Davies and Elgan Evans made good use of the new ball, testing Vinod Matthew and Ben Harper with wicket to wicket bowling.
Both batters managed to take the occasional boundary in the early exchanges, but Lampeter kept things tight and eventually the pressure told as Ben Harper was bowled, attempting an attacking shot to Jason Davies, for 10.
Sumesh Anthony began in typically aggressive fashion, looking to go over the top of the field, but clever field placing resulted in him being caught by Ceri Thomas from the bowling of Elgan Evans for 11.
Rhodri Lloyd Williams joined his captain, looking to consolidate after the loss of two wickets and the pair took Talybont past 50 before Daryl Davies, brought on for Elgan, struck with his first ball.
A short delivery failed to get up and Vinod, having proceeded untroubled to 30, swung over the top of the ball to be bowled.
Removing the Rachel’s captain was a big lift to Lampeter and not long after Jason Davies struck again, in his last over, bowling Lloyd Williams for 5.
Despite having a deep batting line-up, Rachel’s Talybont would have been concerned at losing four early wickets and things worsened for them as Tino Tomy skied a catch to Abhishiek Patel to depart for 8.
Daryl Davies then compounded matters for Rachel’s as first he had Joshi caught in similar fashion by Elgan Evans and then, with his next delivery, trapping Phil Abraham in front for 0.
Graison John survived the hat trick ball, but a double wicket maiden left Rachel’s struggling seven down with the score on just 75.
Bava Vasu was a very dangerous player to have at number 9 and with the solid Graison to keep him company, Bava fought back with powerful hitting over the top.
Lampeter however could afford to attack and the over after the drinks break brought double reward as Ted Trewella bowled Graison and then two balls later had Sagaar lbw for 0 to leave Rachel’s 9 down with the score under a 100.
Lampeter looked to wrap things up, introducing their leading wicket taker Carwyn Gregson in the 21st over, but it was Ted who did the honours, bowling Joby for 0 to leave Bava stranded on 19* and Talybont all out for 99. Ted finished with 4/13 in 3.4 overs, Daryl 3/19 with two maidens, Zed 2/31 from 8 overs and Elgan 1/29.
Knowing that early wickets would be required, Vinod opened with the experienced duo of Graison John and Phil Abraham. Graison found immediate in-swing as Daryl Davies played out a maiden and Phil after a couple of looseners, began testing Arif Saad outside the off stump with his away swing.
The Lampeter batters were determined not to allow Talybont back into the game and played in circumspect fashion in the face of testing bowling.
Both Phil and Graison were unlucky, as they beat the bat on several occasions, Graison having a good shout for lbw too with the ball doing too much for him.
With the Lampeter batters having seen off the openers, Joby and Bava were next to try for a breakthrough. However with no scoreboard pressure, Arif and Daryl were able to be patient and wait for their scoring opportunities. Bava was unlucky not to pick up a wicket but Lampeter were able to take runs from Joby as they passed 50 without the loss of a wicket.
As Tino Tomy and Sagaar were brought on, Saad and Davies were eying a 100 stand and denying Rachel’s a bowling point. Sagaar struck in the 21st over, a short ball from around the wicket not getting up and being pulled to deep midwicket by Arif Saad to fall for 44. Ted Trewella joined Daryl Davies with the score on 86 but was unable to see the match home, Vinod Matthew deceiving him with a swinging full delivery that beat the attempted slog sweep to bowl Ted around his legs for 4.
Ceri Thomas hit his first ball for a 4 and Daryl finished the match with a four of his own in the next over to finish unbeaten on 34*, having anchored the chase, to go with his 3 wickets.
It ended up a comfortable victory for Lampeter against a strong Rachel’s Talybont XI who had their hopes of another Championship ended by this defeat. They travel to Dolgellau to play Tywyn, with fixtures to make up before the end of the season.
AU Commoners concession to Aberaeron on Saturday and Lampeter’s defeat of Rachel’s means that Aberaeron should be crowned Champions once they complete their remaining two league fixtures.