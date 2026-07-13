ABERYSTWYTH Town continued their encouraging pre-season campaign with an impressive 0-0 draw against Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest County at Park Avenue on Friday night.
Craig Williams' side matched last season's play-off finalists throughout the contest and created some of the best chances of the evening while recording a third consecutive clean sheet.
Harry Cottam made a strong impression on his first appearance since rejoining the club, producing an assured display at centre-half.
Haverfordwest enjoyed plenty of possession during a cagey first half but struggled to break down Aber's disciplined defensive shape. The hosts responded with some lively attacking play, Dan Owen causing problems and a trialist seeing an effort blocked.
Aber came closest before the break when Tom Evans crossed from the right for Jonathan Evans, whose near-post effort drifted narrowly wide.
The visitors made nine changes at half-time but it was Aber who continued to threaten. Owen forced an excellent save from goalkeeper Ifan Knott after winning possession and cutting inside, before almost breaking through again following Aaron Williams' flick-on.
Jonathan Evans and Leo Thompson also tested Knott as Town looked the more dangerous side.
Despite making nine substitutions themselves, Aber maintained their organisation and resilience. Sam Paddock produced a crucial challenge to deny a clear opportunity, while Lewis Rees and Jacob Bacon both went close for Haverfordwest.
At the other end, a trialist headed wide from a Thompson corner and Rhys Hughes impressed with several dangerous runs down the right flank.
Aber comfortably dealt with late pressure to secure another clean sheet and an encouraging result.
While the game ended goalless, Williams' side can take plenty of positives from a disciplined performance that combined defensive solidity with a number of promising attacking moments.
The Black and Greens return to action on Friday when they travel to Guilsfield for their next pre-season fixture (7.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.