Lampeter 224/9 (40 overs) Rachel’s Talybont 2nds 146ao (30.3)
Lampeter win by 78 runs
LAMPETER continued to dominate on their home turf as they saw off a spirited Rachel’s 2nds in the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship, writes Arif Saad.
Lampeter won the toss and chose to bat on a glorious afternoon for cricket. With injuries and absences affecting both sides captain Arif Saad promoted himself to the top of the order and joined Jacob Jenkinson as opener.
Jenkinson made a statement of intent driving Anant through the covers to the boundary from the first ball and despite the challenges of a quick track and uneven bounce, the pair settled in and began to build a partnership.
The spin of Arun and Lahiru proved slightly easier to score off, with both Ijaz and Anant keeping it tight with pace on, helped by some committed fielding - particularly from Rebin Rajan.
Saad rode his luck at times but the pair took the opening stand past 50 in the 11th over and then began to accelerate.
With the score on 98, Ijaz made the breakthrough- coming around the wicket had helped tie down the batters and he bowled Saad hitting across the line for 40.
Ted Trewella joined Jacob and was quickly into his stride, striking powerfully and accelerating the scoring rate. Arun’s spin proved to Ted’s liking as he helped take 17 from one over however the left armer had his revenge in the next as a full leg side delivery was swept by Trewella off his body and onto the stumps to bowl him for 27.
With Milton introduced into the attack, Rachel’s sensed an opportunity and the veteran seamer duly delivered the big wicket of Jacob Jenkinson, who gave the bowler the charge but didn’t make the pitch of delivery and popped up a leading edge for Anant to pouch.
The old saying that two wickets onto the total can change the complexion of the match was once again proved correct as suddenly the Rachel’s players were buzzing around the field and placing pressure on Lampeter.
Milton, in particular, was the danger man as following a maiden he had Bedwyr Davies caught at mid-on, attempting to hit over the top for 1.
Nicky Williams came out at 6 but he lost Ceri Thomas (17) almost immediately as the introduction of Rebin induced a leading edge that keeper Sumesh Anthony ran forward to claim.
Tomos Lloyd Jones, making his senior debut for Lampeter was next to bat and the experienced Williams helped the youngster to build a partnership. Tomos looked compact and well organised as he contributed 10 to a stand of 23, a well-timed punch through the covers for four the highlight.
Milton however continued to do the damage as he bowled Tomos and Nicky in the same over to leave Lampeter 187/7 and in danger of falling short of a good total, having been in a commanding position at 20 overs.
Jason ‘Zed’ Davies and first Hugo Douglas (5) and then Doug Whittaker(6*) made sure that Lampeter got above 200 and then same late hitting from Zed - taking 14 from the returning Anant- took Lampeter up to 224 at the close, Zed out to the penultimate delivery for a valuable 23.
The players and their families sat together to take tea in a demonstration of the spirit the match was played in before Talybont commenced their reply.
The opening duo of Anant and Anup had compiled 110 in the reverse fixture with Anup going on to make 123 so Lampeter were well aware of the dangers in the Rachel’s batting line up.
The combination of Jason Davies and Ted Trewella gave nothing away in a fine display of bowling. Zed testing the batters outside off stump with movement both ways and Ted using the track to force the batters onto the back foot and then aiming to fire yorkers through their defence.
It was Zed who made the big breakthrough, nipping one back to strike Anup on the back pad in front of the stumps for 1. Sumesh came out at three and looked to counterattack from the off, striking three 4s from his first three balls.
Anant and Sumesh began to get the scoreboard moving, despite continued pressure from both opening bowlers. Anant took the opportunity from a rare loose delivery from Zed to strike a big six over square leg but Zed struck back immediately to seam one in from 18” outside off stump to clip the bails. The batter stood in disbelief before departing for 14, astonished that the ball had bowled him.
Ted backed up his bowling partner to bowl Ijaz for 0 in the next over to leave Rachel’s teetering at 38/3. Lahiru and Sumesh were the remaining top order batters with Lampeter knowing one more early wicket could be vital.
Arif Saad chose to change plans and bowl out his openers and it paid off as Zed had Sumesh caught by Ceri Thomas , running in from the long off boundary, for 38.
With the big hitters back in the shed and the score only at 72/4, Lampeter felt confident at drinks of wrapping up the Rachel’s reply.
It was Doug Whittaker who struck next, bowling Rebin for 12 and Bedwyr Davies took out the middle order in a fine spell of 5 overs 2-22, featuring a double wicket maiden. The ball to bowl danger man Milton John for 1 was a particular highlight.
Tomos Lloyd Jones capped off a fine debut with two wickets of his own. Robin well caught by Hugo Douglas for 0 and Arun bowled for 2.
As wickets tumbled around him Lahiru continued to accumulate, striking 9 fours as he made his way to an excellent 55.
However in the end the pressure to manage the strike and score runs, coupled with the excellent bowling of Abhishiek Patel was too much. Lahiru popped up a catch to Jacob Jenkinson to be last to depart, Rachel’s Talybont closing on 146 all out.
Despite two half centuries, one for each side and 5-28 from Milton John, the 23 runs and crucial wickets of Anant, Anup and Sumesh were critical to Lampeter winning this match and so Jason Davies took the player of the match award.
Lampeter remain unbeaten at home and consolidate their position at third in the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship with a big fixture away to fourth placed Aberystwyth up next.
Talybont have a bye week before travelling to Tywyn the week after, hoping to repeat the success of their first XI this weekend.