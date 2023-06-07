LEAGUE leaders Tywyn & District underlined their strength this season with a big win against UWA Commoners.
UWA Commoners (230) lost to Tywyn & District (320-3) by 90 runs, West Wales Conference sponsored by Fine & Country
Captain Dave Jenkins won the toss and elected to bat and it turned out to be a wise decision as they gave a hugely assured batting performance on their way to 320 in 40 overs. Jack Williamson was the main man again with a second century in a row, eventually run out by Arshad Sher on 130.
He was ably supported by Morgan Yorke with an unbeaten 74 and Jenkins who was caught off an Ian Lawton delivery on 54.
Chasing a daunting target, the hosts fell short by 90 runs, all out for 230 in 38 overs.
Lawton led the way with an unbeaten 87 with Arhsad Sher bowled by Morgan Llewelyn on 36.
There were three other double figure contributions – Mustafa Ahmed (17), Guy Baron (11), and Harish Singh (14).
Tywyn’s pick of the bowlers were Matthew Maslin and Morgan Llewelyn who both took three wickets for 18 and 30 runs respectively.