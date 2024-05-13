Fine and Country Conference
Talybont/Rachels 1sts (270-8 all) beat Aber 2nds (103 all out) by 163 runs
ON a magnificently sunny afternoon, Talybont/Rachels 1sts put in a performance worthy of the weather to put their neighbours to the sword at the Geufron.
The local clash saw Graison John winning the toss and having no hesitation in choosing to bat.
He must have been delighted when his team-mates piled up a substantial total in their first league outing of the season.
The feast of batting was led by Mohit Mathur, who top-scored with a fine 84. He is surely destined to make an impact on the ‘Fine and country’ competition this year.
All the Aber 2nds bowlers suffered at the hands of the batting side, but one incident of note stood out as regards fielding.
Philip Abraham unleashed one of his trademark straight drives, and for all the world a six looked on the cards.
Matt Salter, having other ideas, managed to claw the ball back onto the field of play, where the ever-alert Ioan Morris was waiting to complete a catch worthy of any standard of cricket.
Rhys Jones, Graham Saunders and Aadvik Khare all took two wickets.
Chasing at almost seven runs an over was always going to test Aberystwyth, and though Anthony Burrell played his usual solid role to launch the innings, no other batsman apart from Khare could get into double figures.
Burrell had made 35 out of 54 when he was fifth man out.
Talybont/Rachels showed that they were no mugs in the field, with the Velcro hands of Ben Harper picking up two catches at slip.
The innings closed on 103, Anish Kuriakose picking up 3 wickets with his probing bowling.
He was well supported by Graison John and Joby David who took two wickets apiece, and Joel Abraham, Bava Vasu and Joseph Thomas each picking up a wicket.
Talybont/Rachels 1sts took 20 points, Aber 2nds 6 points.