HALKYN 192 for 7 beat DOLGELLAU 163 for 9 by 29 runs
Readers North Wales League, Division 1 DOLGELLAU suffered a 29 run defeat when they travelled to Halkyn on Saturday in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
On a warm, breezy day Halkyn were invited to bat first, totalling 192 for 7 from their 45 overs, Dolgellau replying with 163 for 9 from their 45 overs.
Dolgellau, in reply, had only got as far as 72 from their first 30 overs, looking like they were not going to get anywhere near the Halkyn total, but from the last 15 overs 91 runs were added as more urgency was put into the chase.
A superb opening bowling spell by the hosts' veteran Gareth Thomas had earlier kept the shackles on the Dolgellau batters, bowling nine overs, with six maidens and only giving away six runs, taking the wicket of Jack Williamson with the score on 8.
Youngster Finlay Rooke-Hart was also bowling tidily to keep the runs down as opener Jonathan Lloyd and number 3, Lafras Van Vuuren defended stoically and gradually moved the score along.
Lloyd and Lafras had an alliance of 80 in 28 overs for the second wicket, facing some good bowling.
The total was on 88 after 33 overs when Lloyd was bowled by skipper Alex North for 35, still 104 runs short of the target.
88 for 1 became 120 for 7 during the next six overs as batters perished trying to up the pace.
Lafras top scored with 46, hitting a six and three fours until he was stumped by Andrew Kendrick off North.
Jaco Oosthuizen went to a well judged boundary catch by Sam Hamilton to give North a 3rd wicket, Morgan Yorke tried a reverse sweep only to be bowled by Nabeel Khan, Sion Francis bowled by Muhammad Bajwa for 11 and Stuart Evans fell lbw to Bajwa.
There followed a busy partnership of 39 in 5 overs, to take it to the penultimate over, between Rob Humphreys and Richard Rees.
With nine deliveries remaining Rees was run out by Khan for 15 and the next ball Humphreys was out for 16, caught by Hamilton off Khan.
The last eight balls produced four runs, Dyfan Hughes and Joel Eynon being not out as the innings closed on 163 for 9, 29 runs behind Halkyn.
Gareth Thomas' miserly match winning spell of 9 overs for just 6 runs was supported by North, 3 for 35, Bajwa 2 for 37 and Khan 2 for 46.
When Halkyn batted earlier their highest contributor was extras with 45, of which there were 36 wides. Need to improve, especially as the visitors were only 30 runs away from winning.
North and Bajwa both scored 34, Bajwa's runs coming off 21 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours, boosting the innings adding 43 for the 5th wicket with North.
Openers Kendrick, with 29, and Aaron Thomas, 26 had an alliance of 75 in 21 overs , while Duane Williams added 13.
Dolgellau used seven bowlers, Yorke claimed 2 for 37, Francis 1 for 50, Lafras 1 for 34, Williamson 1 for 25, Oosthuizen 1 for 12 and Lloyd 1 for 7.
Lafras held three catches and keeper Humphreys one catch as Halkyn set what proved to be a winning total of 192 for 7, Hamilton the not out batter.
The match ball was sponsored by Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street, Dolgellau.