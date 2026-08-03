Aberaeron (151-1) beat Aberystwyth (150) by 9 wkts
A FINE day greeted the teams for their third round Fine & Country WWCCC match, writes Alex Pitchford.
Aberaeron won the toss and chose to bowl first. The decision was soon rewarded when Steffan Rees bowled Peter Loxdale early on and soon after Josh Drury bowled Jack Allen for 12, both falling to well directed yorkers.
Anthony Burrell (17), Ben Willis (8) and Graham Saunders (19) all showed some resistance, but another wicket for Josh, 1 for Iolo Trig and 3 for Ollie Evans, dispatched the middle order, all bowled.
Batting at number 3, Rhys Jones had been striking the ball well and managed 40 runs before keeper Morgan Llewelyn took a sharp catch down the leg side off Neil Snowdon.
After this, Kali Thomas (8) and Sam Horwill (6*) dug in to give their team something to defend, until a good catch by Huw Rishko, covering much ground quickly, had Kali out to Iolo.
Jerome Jijo played well for his 9 before Conner Evans, in his first full weekend match, bowled him out to end the innings.
Best bowling figures for Ollie Evans with 3 for 16 off 4 overs and Steffan most economical with 1 for 12 off 5.
The teams enjoyed a leisurely tea, thanks to the Hive and the Cadwgan, after which the Aberaeron openers looked to be positive in reply.
Steffan Rees hit 2 sixes and 2 fours in his 14-ball 22 before his lofted backfoot drive off Rhian Thomas failed to clear Kali Thomas and she took the catch comfortably.
Huw Rishko, promoted to number 3 after his solid performance the previous week, joined Ollie Evans and the pair pressed on, with Ollie taking prominence.
Huw was no slouch either and scored his 23* off 25 balls including 5 fours. Ollie dominated the bowlers throughout and fittingly pulled the last ball for 6, completing his 101 in just 43 balls including 22 fours and 1 six, to win the match for the home team.
With best bowling figures and a magnificent century, Ollie was unarguably the player of the match.
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