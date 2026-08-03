Talybont Rachels 1sts (244-5) beat Talybont Rachels 2nds (242-9) by 5 wickets
Fine & Country West Wales Conference
TALYBONT Rachels 1sts clinched the 'Fine and Country' title with two games to spare, but had to fight tooth and nail to get past their determined understudies, writes Huw Chambers.
With beach cricket having been played on greener surfaces than the Vicarage strip, 2nds skipper Vinod Mathew won the toss and boldly threw down the gauntlet, striding out to bat alongside namesake Jacob.
Jacob was soon bowled by Milton John for 6, but it was the signal for a succession of batsmen to come in and attack.
Sreeraj cleared the long on boundary twice, Mudit Bohra cut deftly past point, Rebin Rajan drove powerfully on the up and Vivek Nair pulled over midwicket.
All got past 24 without going further than 34. John picked up a further two wickets, and Phil Abraham and Anish Parameshwaran one each
Vinod was solid in both defence and attack, his footwork covering both the pace of Ijaz Kalamban and the spin of Jestus Jerry, all the while unfurling his trademark extra-cover drive.
Vinod, on 73, was looking to accelerate when he nicked a catch behind to Ayush Sharma off Anant Saxena.
Anish Kuriakose played his usual solid game, taking the score past 200 before being bowled for 21 by Ijaz, the latter returning from serious injury.
Nimal Nixon and Robin sacrificed themselves in the last overs, leaving Joby David unbeaten and a challenging total on the board.
John took 3- 42 and Abrahan 2- 27.
The 1st team had not chased often this season, and things did not get easier when nifty glovework by Bohra sent Saxena back cheaply, Kuriakose having lured him to his doom.
However, Sharma joined Abraham, the pair having pulverised bowlers this season.
Trading almost exclusively in fours, the championship was won at 80 runs in the 11th over, and halfway was passed in the 15th.
There then ensued a slight stutter, Abraham being caught by Sreeraj off Jacob Mathew for 73, and Sharma giving a return catch to Nixon having just reached his 50.
Skippper Sumesh Antony made a rapid 37 before holing out to Kuriakose off Nixon with 60 needed.
With a longer tail than usual, an upset might have been in the offing, but Jestus's calm manner and the power of Ijaz quietened the doubters.
Ijaz fell to a Sreeraj catch off Manu Nair for 19 with a few runs needed, and it fell to Jeo to strike the winning boundary, Jestus being unbeaten on 29.
Nimal finished with 2 - 64.The 'Lifeline' man of the match was Phil Abraham.
The presentation of the trophy was kindly hosted by Mr Nigel Salmon, sponsor of the 'Fine and country' Conference.
Saturday’s results: Aberaeron (151-1) beat Aberystwyth (150) by 9 wkts; Talybont Rachel's (244-5) beat Talybont II (242-9) by 5 wkts
Fixtures:
Saturday, 8 August: Aberaeron v Talybont II; Aberystwyth v UWA Commoners
Sunday, 9 August: Tywyn & District v Talybont Rachels
Saturday, 15 August: Aberaeron v Talybont Rachels
Sunday, 23 August: Aberystwyth v Talybont II; Tywyn & District v UWA Commoners
Sunday, 30 August: Aberystwyth v Talybont II; Tywyn & District v UWA Commoners
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