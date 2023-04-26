The last 4 wickets managed to add 50 runs being all out for 92 from 40.4 overs. Lawrenson and Morris put on 20 for the 7th wicket, Matt Lewis joining Lawrenson to add 27 for the 8th wicket. It was 89 for 8 when Lawrenson’s knock of 27 came to an end, caught by Stuart Evans from the bowling of Joe Williamson, having struck a six and 2 fours. Lewis remained on 11 not out, Joe Williamson bowling Oddie and Sion Edwards to bring proceedings to an end. Earlier there was an outstanding catch by Moc Llywelyn at deep long on while Chris Stamp also had a good catch.