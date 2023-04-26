MARCHWIEL & WREXHAM 92 lost to DOLGELLAU 124 for 9 by 32 runs.
Dolgellau had a winning start to the new season when they travelled to play Marchwiel & Wrexham in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
Dolgellau’s new captain Jack Williams decided to bat first on winning the toss, and his side were restricted to 124 for 9 from their 45 overs. However this proved to be enough as the hosts were all out for 92 in the 41st over.
The paucity of runs can be attributed to a batting strip which had inconsistent bounce, several deliveries keeping low, and the length of the grass of the outfield, batters not getting full value for their shots. When the visitors only posted a low score there were doubts with the decision to bat first, but although the strip improved very slightly, the home team also struggled in the bowler friendly conditions.
Dolgellau advanced to 33 for 4 from 18 overs, all 4 wickets falling to medium pacer Phil Oddie, who bowled his allowance of 9 overs consecutively and claimed 4 for just 10 runs with 3 maidens, as he enjoyed the assistance of the inconsistent bounce. There was a partnership of 25 between number 3 batter Stuart Evans and Sam Williams, until Evans was stumped by the skipper George Forgrave from the slow bowling of Anthony Morris. Evans hit 2 fours in his side’s top score of 20. There were only 5 fours in the Dolgellau total and the same amount in the hosts’ total.
The visitors fell to 76 for 7 in the 30th over, when Sam Williams was bowled off his pads by Sam Heard-Edwards, having made 19 with 2 fours. Joe Williamson and Rob Humphreys added 22 in 9 overs, 98 for 8, while Jack Williams and Moc Llywelyn helped Humphreys to take it on to the total of 124 for 9.
The 26 runs added for the last 2 wickets proving to be important, Llywelyn striking a six in his 9 not out and Humphreys remaining unbeaten on 17 which included just the 5th boundary of the innings.
Oddie’s excellent 4 for 10 was supported by Morris with 3 for 23 from 7 overs, which included a very good one-handed caught and bowled to dismiss Jaco Oosthuizen. Scott Lawrenson took 1 for 28 from 9 and Heard-Edwards 1 for 13 from 2 overs. There was a catch for keeper Forgrave to go with his stumping, 2 catches for Gareth Evans and 1 catch for Sam Shoemark.
After the break it was Marchwiel’s turn to struggle for runs, as they crept to 42 for 6 from 23 overs. Dolgellau bowler Oosthuizen was even more miserly than Oddie, sending down his 9 overs and only giving away 9 runs, taking 2 wickets and having 4 maidens. At he other end Morgan Yorke bowled 7 overs, claiming 2 for 20, bowling George Forgrave and trapping Shoemark lbw.
Opening bat Heard-Edwards had scored 29 of the 42 runs on the board, hitting a six and 2 fours, before he was the 6th wicket to go down, caught by the keeper Humphreys off leg spinner Jack Williamson.
The last 4 wickets managed to add 50 runs being all out for 92 from 40.4 overs. Lawrenson and Morris put on 20 for the 7th wicket, Matt Lewis joining Lawrenson to add 27 for the 8th wicket. It was 89 for 8 when Lawrenson’s knock of 27 came to an end, caught by Stuart Evans from the bowling of Joe Williamson, having struck a six and 2 fours. Lewis remained on 11 not out, Joe Williamson bowling Oddie and Sion Edwards to bring proceedings to an end. Earlier there was an outstanding catch by Moc Llywelyn at deep long on while Chris Stamp also had a good catch.
The Williamsons took 3 wickets apiece, Jack had 3 for 21 from his 9 and Joe 3 for 6 from 2.4 overs. Oosthuizen 2 for 9 and Yorke 2 for 20 being the other wicket takers. Sam Williams bowled 9 overs for 25 runs and Jack Williams 4 overs for 9 runs at the end of the innings. Dolgellau won by 32 runs, and take 12 points to the 3 points for Marchiel & Wrexham.