IT was one of those days where cricket reminded everyone why it remains the most gloriously unpredictable of games. Dropped catches — 13 of them, a club record that will take some beating — had gifted Rachels' seconds a total that looked well beyond Aberystwyth on a rain-shortened afternoon. But cricket has a habit of balancing its books, and it did so emphatically at Vicarage Fields on Saturday.
SETTING THE SCENE
Aberystwyth set about their bowling task with Dan Ponting and Graham Saunders opening the attack. Saunders gave it everything across his six overs, finishing with 0-46 on a ground offering precious little to the bowlers, while Ponting returned 0-28 in a more miserly spell. Jack Allen then applied the brakes at a crucial stage with a controlled 1-18. Nigel Salmon straddled the interval, his spell producing the decisive figures of the innings — 4-29 — a burst that gave Aberystwyth genuine hope of restricting the visitors.
Despite those efforts, Rachels found real substance through Vinod and Sumesh, who built a meaningful partnership that gave their innings genuine backbone. Sumesh was the standout performer with the bat, a commanding 94 that anchored the Rachels innings and repeatedly found the boundary — and if that wasn't enough, he would return with the ball to claim 3 wickets in the chase, making him very much the afternoon's pantomime villain from an Aberystwyth perspective. A dropped catch count that reached an unprecedented 13 — a record that requires no coaching intervention to diagnose — only added to Rachels' total, which rain and revised calculations turned into a target of 247 from just 36 overs. Just under seven an over. On paper, a mountain.
ENTER PONTING
Dan Ponting had other ideas about how the day would be remembered.
From the very first over it was clear this was not a day for nudging singles and rotating the strike. Ponting arrived at Vicarage Fields with a point to prove and a set of hands interested only in boundaries. His opening partnership with the athletic Dylan Garner was a masterclass in contrasting styles — Garner busy, sharp between the wickets, and hitting some genuinely saucy shots of his own on the off side; Ponting absolutely merciless, sending a succession of fours and sixes to all parts of the ground.
The pair put on 128 for the opening wicket. Garner departed for a classy 39, his contribution perhaps underplayed in the shadow of what was unfolding at the other end — but he had done his job and done it well. Aberystwyth were almost at the halfway mark of the target when the first wicket fell.
A MINI WOBBLE — AND THEN HISTORY
Cricket rarely delivers its epics without a subplot. The dismissal of Garner sparked a brief tremor — Burrell arriving at the crease only to depart for a golden duck, a moment that briefly tilted proceedings back towards Rachels and gave Sumesh and his teammates genuine hope. Sumesh, already dangerous with the ball claiming 3 wickets, sensed blood. For a moment, the rain-adjusted target looked imposing again.
But Ponting was unmoved. He simply kept batting. Morgan Ashton came to the crease and played his part superbly, contributing a composed 18 that provided exactly the kind of calm, purposeful support the innings needed. Each member of the supporting cast gave Ponting what he required to keep the board moving while their centurion-in-waiting closed in on the milestone. When he reached three figures — his first century for the club — Vicarage Fields erupted.
Step forward, Dan Ponting. An extraordinary 139, an innings of controlled aggression that took the breath away — 10 sixes peppered the Vicarage Fields boundary and beyond, with over 100 of his runs coming in boundaries alone. It was the kind of innings that gets talked about for years, and it carried Aberystwyth to a victory that, given the dropped catch carnage earlier in the day, nobody quite saw coming.
THE FOOTNOTE NOBODY WANTED
Thirteen dropped catches. It is a number that will echo around the changing room for some considerable time, probably until the next fixture at the very least. One more and they'd have had enough for a cricket team of their own. No coaching intervention required to identify the problem — only eyes.
Man of the Match (sponsored by Homely Baskets): Dan Ponting — 139 (first century for the club) | 10 sixes | 100+ runs in boundaries
Bowling: Nigel Salmon 4-29 | Jack Allen 1-18 | Dan Ponting 0-28 | Graham Saunders 0-46
Rachels: Sumesh 94 & 3 wickets
Opening stand: 128 — Dylan Garner 39, Dan Ponting 139 | Morgan Ashton 18
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