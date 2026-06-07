Despite those efforts, Rachels found real substance through Vinod and Sumesh, who built a meaningful partnership that gave their innings genuine backbone. Sumesh was the standout performer with the bat, a commanding 94 that anchored the Rachels innings and repeatedly found the boundary — and if that wasn't enough, he would return with the ball to claim 3 wickets in the chase, making him very much the afternoon's pantomime villain from an Aberystwyth perspective. A dropped catch count that reached an unprecedented 13 — a record that requires no coaching intervention to diagnose — only added to Rachels' total, which rain and revised calculations turned into a target of 247 from just 36 overs. Just under seven an over. On paper, a mountain.