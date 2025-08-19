THE Gary Pugh Football Festival returns for its 16th year on Sunday, 14 September at Aberystwyth University’s Blaendolau Fields.
This annual event is a special day for the local community, bringing people together to celebrate football while supporting causes close to the family’s heart.
It is organised by Llanilar FC as an on-going tribute to the work that Gary Pugh did providing opportunities for junior football in Llanilar and more generally in the Aberystwyth area.
One of Gary's great attributes was the time he gave up to provide opportunity for local children to play the game, regardless of their ability, encompassing the spirit of the Junior League to provide football for all.
On the day there will be tournaments at U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17.
Nearly 60 teams entered last year’s festival, with close to 1,000 players involved on the day.
All funds raised will be donated to Kids Cancer Charity and Llanilar Football Club, continuing the festival’s tradition of making a real difference both locally and beyond.
It is set to be a brilliant day of football and family spirit, and everyone is welcome to come along and be part of this much-loved fixture in the community calendar.
